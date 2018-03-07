WWE Rumors: Huge 50-Man ‘Royal Rumble’ Match Planned For Saudi Arabia, According To ‘PWInsider’

A huge battle royal is scheduled for the WWE superstars not long after 'WrestleMania 34.'

There are new WWE rumors that popped up with regard to a huge 50-man Royal Rumble match coming to the Middle East, per PWInsider and other sources. The big match is expected to happen just weeks after the dust has settled from the epic WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view. If this match takes place, it would make history as the largest Royal Rumble match to happen. In addition, it would also make for the second Royal Rumble to take place this year. However, details are a bit scarce with regard to superstar involvement, stipulations, and live coverage.

As PWInsider reported on Monday, the big match is expected to be a part of an ongoing deal with the WWE to hold live events in Saudia Arabia. WWE head honcho Triple H was said to have flown over to help put the deal together making the first big match official for next month. Billed as The Greatest Royal Rumble, it would feature 50 men competing in typical Rumble fashion. The match is slated for April 27 at King Abdullah Sports City which is north of the city of Jeddah.

There were already two Royal Rumble matches back in January including the annual men’s Rumble match and the first-ever women’s edition of the match. “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura won the men’s match while “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka won the women’s version. As of this report, it’s unknown who the two winners will face at WrestleMania 34.

WWE held two ‘Royal Rumble’ matches in January and is now planning a bigger ‘Rumble’ match for April 2018. WWE

Speculation continues to suggest Nakamura vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, but Styles has to defend his title this Sunday in a Sixpack Challenge. Asuka will challenge either Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss or whoever is holding the SmackDown Women’s title after Sunday’s Fastlane PPV.

As far as the big Royal Rumble match slated for Saudia Arabia goes, other than the date and location, not much else has been revealed in terms of details. One would think that the biggest stars in the company would be featured in the match. However, it’s unknown if it will feature the top champions, NXT roster members, former WWE legends, or new signees. It’s also unknown if there will be any special stipulation attached to the big battle royal, such as a title shot for the winner.

WWE mentioned a number of top superstars in a press release for the event.

“As part of this historic event, fans will see WWE Superstars John Cena™, Triple H™, Roman Reigns™, AJ Styles™, Braun Strowman™, The New Day™, Randy Orton™, Bray Wyatt™ and Shinsuke Nakamura™, among others.”

The normal field for Royal Rumble matches over the years has been 30 superstars, but there was a 40-man edition of the match held six years ago. In 2011, former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio captured the Royal Rumble win after eliminating Santino Marella last. That same year, SmackDown Live went a step further with a 41-man battle royal with a title shot up for grabs.

The 50-man Royal Rumble match will set the record for the biggest ever. It will also mark the first time a Royal Rumble match has taken place outside of the United States since an 18-man Rumble match was held in Osaka, Japan. That particular match back in 1994 saw the Undertaker win by eliminating Bam Bam Bigelow last.

The first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988 was held in Ontario, Canada, but since then the event has been held in venues in the States.

A 50-man edition of the match could certainly be entertaining to watch, and if a major stipulation gets attached it gives even more incentive. WWE fans will be hoping that a match of this magnitude has some sort of live coverage on the WWE Network. A previous WWE house show event held in North Carolina last year garnered plenty of attention due to its honoring of the WCW, but it was not shown live on the network for fans to enjoy.

More details are likely to arrive in the coming weeks as to who is involved and whether or not the 50-man Royal Rumble match gets some sort of live or on-demand coverage.