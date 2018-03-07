‘Sex And The City’s’ Cynthia Nixon Is Exploring The Possibility Of Running For Governor Of NY

The actress would challenge incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Emmy Award winner Cynthia Nixon is known for playing Miranda Hobbes, a hard-working, dedicated lawyer, in the successful HBO series, Sex and the City. Since the series ended, Nixon has kept busy with acting, having won another Emmy for her role in Law and Order: SVU, voice-acting, and winning a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for the narration of An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore. But now it appears she is gearing up for the biggest role of her life as she considers throwing her hat into the ring for a Democratic primary run against Governor Andrew Cuomo in September.

Nixon, who has been outspoken against Cuomo especially on the issue of education, recently met with two Democratic strategists, Bill Hyers and Rebecca Katz, who are top advisers to Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio. Though there is no concrete information on the subject of the conversation, Nixon’s publicist did confirm that Nixon would continue to explore running for governor as many New Yorkers have encouraged her to do so

If Nixon does decide to run, she’ll join a long list of celebrities who’ve thrown their hat in the ring, many of whom won their bids, most notably, our current president, Donald Trump. Ronald Reagan was an actor long before he was governor of California then President of the United States, Clint Eastwood was the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea from 1986-1988, and even Jerry Springer was Mayor of Cincinnati for a year.

Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni, who works in de Blasio’s administration. Nixon joined her wife on the campaign trail for de Blasio and was on the stage when he was sworn in for a second term as mayor. As a spokesperson for Alliance Quality Education, Nixon has been critical of Governor Cuomo when it comes to education, even saying that he is “shortchanging the children of New York.” On the Today Show, Nixon said that people want her to run, and she thinks the number one reason is education.

The actress contends that there needs to be more equality in how New York’s $26 billion is spent on schools and said that New York spends a lot of money on the kids in the wealthiest districts in the area. She added that the “gap now between our richest schools and our poorest schools are wider under Governor Cuomo than it has ever been before, and that’s got to stop.” Billy Easton, executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, a labor-backed group, said that Nixon “would really excite people who care about public schools and people who think we need progressive leadership in New York state.”

Nixon isn’t the only potential Democrat challenger. Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is considering a run and former state senator Terry Gipson has already launched a bid for the nomination.