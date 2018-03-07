‘The Bachelorette’ 2018: Becca Kufrin Named As The New Leading Lady

Becca Kurfrin will be the next Bachelorette after being dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor 2018 officially ended on Tuesday night with Becca Kufrin telling her story about being dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr., who called off their engagement in order to go running back to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. However, during a special After The Final Rose ceremony Becca was named as the new Bachelorette.

According to a March 6 report by People Magazine, Becca Kufrin is excited to find love again after being jilted by Arie Luyendyk Jr. The woman who originally won Arie’s heart was heartbroken when he shockingly called off their engagement due to the fact that he wanted to try a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham. However, this time around she’ll be in the driver’s seat as she meets multiple men in hopes of finding a lasting love and a future husband.

Becca says being the new Bachelorette is scary, but that she is very ready to take this step. Kufrin admits that she has “so much love to give” and that she just wants to find a “partner” to go through life with, adding that she is welcoming the challenge and experience with “open arms.” ABC’s new leading lady also says her most recent experience with Arie Luyendyk Jr. will help her be more respectful and sympathetic towards the men who are trying to win her heart.

During the After The Final Rose special on Tuesday night, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison announced Becca Kufrin as the next star of The Bachelorette, who will be taking over the reigns from Rachel Lindsay, who found her future husband in Dr. Bryan Abasolo during the previous season of the show. Becca even got the chance to meet some of the men who will be vying for her heart during the after show, which came as a complete and total shock to her and her girl squad in attendance, which included Bekah Martinez, Tia Booth, and Kendall Long.

As the new Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin says that she’s looking for a man who is loyal, funny, honest, tall enough to wear heels around, and has “all the good things” she wants in a partner. Fans can see Becca start her journey on May 28.