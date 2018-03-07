‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Plans Begin To Fall Apart

Nelle is getting desperate as she sees her plans beginning to unravel.

Nelle’s plans always blow up in her face, and it seems that this time it is no different. General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle is launching another scheme this week, but down the road, her plans will not go according to how she imagined them.

This week, General Hospital revealed that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Carly (Laura Wright) were trapped together at Ava’s (Maura West) gallery after an earthquake hit Port Charles. Amid their arguments, Nelle doubled down in pain, telling Carly that she thinks she’s going into labor.

Carly does not want to believe any of it and tells her it might only be Braxton Hicks. Nelle has been lying all her life as far as Carly’s concerned. However, Nelle could actually be feeling labor contractions, or it could be just another scheme to drive Carly crazy. Will Carly eventually believe Nelle (or fall into her trap)? General Hospital teases that Carly will realize it is time for some heart to heart talk. Although she does not like Nelle — to put it lightly — she does not want anything bad to happen to Michael’s (Chad Duell) child. The earthquake is enough to cause a baby scare.

Speaking of Michael, he is currently worried about Nelle, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) sets out to look for her and Carly. Meanwhile, Monica (Leslie Charleson) checks on Nelle, via Soaps.com.

Carly's trapped with Nelle, West Coast. And her last nerve has been trampled over. An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/KtqaFHAO8L — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 6, 2018

If there’s anything, Nelle and Carly will be able to get out alive, but not without a baby drama. General Hospital spoilers have been teasing that Nelle will have problems with her pregnancy, some even suggested she will have a miscarriage. And since she’s pregnant at the same time as Maxie (Kirsten Storms), there are speculations that Nelle might steal Maxie’s baby. GH fans don’t want that to happen because it would be too much for Maxie who just lost her husband Nathan (Ryan Paevey).

It may be an assurance though that Nelle’s schemes will unlikely succeed. General Hospital spoilers via Soap Central tease that Nelle will grow desperate as she will see her plans starting to fall out. And desperate people do desperate things that are likely to fail.

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.