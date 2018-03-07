Black Man Attacked By White Woman, Told ‘I Can Kill You And Nothing Would Happen’

An actor was beaten with a glass bottle as he attempted to purchase coffee.

A black man in Spain was reportedly attacked by a racist woman who told him she could kill him and get away with it because she was white.

Actor Marius Makon, also known as Elton Prince, took to Facebook to share details of the alleged assault, according to the Washington Post, which he claims took place on Saturday. Makon says he and a group of friends were ordering coffee when a couple approached him.

According to Makon, the woman said to him, “I don’t want black people in this place or in front of me.”

Makon responded that he would be on his way shortly, adding, “I don’t have any interest in staying near you for long.”

The woman allegedly then referred to the actor as a “black piece of s**t.” When asked to calm down, she supposedly began attacking him with a glass bottle. Makon says he was hit twice on the head, which caused a cut that needed to be closed with seven stitches.

“I’m white,” she allegedly told him as she attacked him. “I can kill you and nothing will happen.”

The store owners soon intervened and called the police. Makon was tended to and the woman was interviewed and was released shortly after. The Spanish Immigration and Refugee Network has asked prosecutors in Madrid to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

Despite being attacked, Makon says he holds no ill will toward the woman.

“Now I am in my house and I look through these images [of his injuries] I do not feel any hate towards the woman,” Makon posted on Facebook. “I want to say that I am not angry with her and I don’t know why. I am sad that she feels such hate, that she lives with hate. It saddens me that she does not enjoy life, that she doesn’t leave a small space in her heart to love.”

Images of Makon’s supposed injury can be seen below.

According to El Pais, a Spanish newspaper, nearly 1 million people of African origin reside in Spain and a large number of those people face racism daily. A group of Africans spoke to El Pais and relayed to the paper that they are told things such as, “go back to your country” and “your cousins are monkeys” on the daily.

The Washington Post notes that Spain is one of a few countries that lacks an anti-discrimination law.