SEC Basketball Tournament 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Bracket Schedule, & Latest Odds

All of the details for how to watch the Southeastern Conference tournament games over the next few days.

The SEC Basketball Tournament 2018 live streaming and televised action will begin on Wednesday morning as teams look towards the “Big Dance.” A few powerhouse teams this season are already favorites to win the SEC Tournament including top seeds Auburn, Tennessee, and last year’s champion Kentucky. There’s also the possibility that an outside team that wasn’t even considered part of the field could punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament with a shocking run through the SEC brackets. Here are all of the details about the upcoming SEC Tournament 2018 bracket schedule, TV times, and how to watch the games live streaming online.

As reported by ESPN, this year’s SEC Tournament bracket opens with games on Wednesday, March 7. The opening round features just two matchups as the four lowest seeds of the conference will battle to advance to play again on the next day. That means No. 12 seed Georgia takes on No. 13 Vanderbilt and No. 11 South Carolina takes on No. 14 Mississippi. Thursday will feature a total of four matchups as Texas A&M takes on Alabama, Missouri takes on the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt winner, LSU takes on Mississippi State, and Arkansas battles the South Carolina vs. Mississippi winner.

SEC Tournament 2018 Schedule:

Wednesday 3/7

12 Georgia vs. 13 Vanderbilt 7 p.m. ET

11 South Carolina vs. 14 Mississippi 9 p.m. ET

Thursday 3/8

8 TAMU vs. 9 Alabama 1 p.m. ET

12/13 winner vs. 5 Missouri TBA

10 LSU vs. 7 Mississippi St. 7 p.m. ET

11/14 winner vs. 6 Arkansas

Friday 3/9

TBD vs. 1 Auburn

TBD vs. 4 Kentucky

TBD vs. 2 Tennessee

TBD vs 3 Florida

Saturday 3/10 Semifinals

Sunday 3/11 Championship

In the latest edition of Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the SEC is projected to have a total of eight teams in the NCAA Tournament, which is tied for the most with the Big 12 and ACC. Those teams are expected to be Kentucky, Auburn, Texas A&M, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Arkansas. Viewers will get a chance to see which of those teams comes out on top in the SEC Tournament, or if a team not even listed as a projected entrant to the “Big Dance” makes it. Could one of the opening round teams grab the role of Cinderella in the SEC Tournament?

Heading into the opening round of games, Odds Shark first listed Georgia as a slim favorite to win against Vanderbilt. After first opening as a one-point favorite, Georgia is now favored by as much as 2.5 points to win their game. In the second game of the opening round, South Carolina is a three-point favorite to defeat Ole Miss. As of this report, lines had yet to be set up for the second day of action.

Fans can watch coverage of the first two games on Wednesday night. The first game will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, with the follow-up game at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Television coverage of these games is exclusively on the SEC Network during those times. Fans can see the games live streaming online through the SEC Network website or any compatible apps.