Liam Hemsworth Posts Romantic Photo With Miley Cyrus Fans Are Swooning Over

Liam Hemsworth shares romantic photo of him with Miley Cyrus and fans are going crazy over it.

Liam Hemsworth posted a romantic photo with Miley Cyrus that fans are swooning over. The Hunger Games star doesn’t use social media as much as his sweetheart, but it’s special when he posts something about his relationship with the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

On Tuesday, Hemsworth posted a beautiful image of him with Miley before attending Vanity Fair Oscars after party on Sunday. Cyrus posted several photos of the pair on her Instagram account Sunday from the red carpet events they attended, but the one her fiance shared with fans was far different.

“#Spicy,” Liam Hemsworth captioned the photo on Twitter.

Liam and Miley are posing in a more intimate setting — most likely before heading out the door to the Oscars event. The two are in formal attire with Hemsworth in a tux and Cyrus in a plunging gown that his half gold and half black. Liam is leaning back on a door looking slightly downward as Miley gazes up at him and softly touches his face. It’s a stunning full-body shot that fans are falling love with.

Aside from receiving a ton of raves for the romantic photo, a lot of fans commented that Miley should have more photos on her social media accounts with Liam in them.

Us Weekly reports that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus had a rare date night at multiple Oscars appearances. Miley even changed into another dress before going to the last party.

The sexy pair first made their way to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party at the Pacific Design Center. To kick off the evening, Miley was in a hot pink gown with metallic silver sleeves and a metallic bottom. She had her hair styled in tight glossy curls.

Next the couple hit Jimmy Kimmell’s Oscars after party at The Lot in West Hollywood briefly before going to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. It was then that Cyrus changed into her gold and black gown. Her hair was relaxed a bit for the look, styling her blonde tresses in loose waves.

A source told Us in December that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are in no hurry to walk down the aisle because they consider themselves married already.