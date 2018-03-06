WWE News: Former World Champion Promises He Will Return For WrestleMania 34

WWE WrestleMania 34 takes place in New Orleans on April 8.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8, and for the second time in five years, it will originate from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The promotion for the huge event is in full swing, with the news that Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle will team up to battle Stephanie McMahon and Triple H coming this week on Monday Night Raw. Add in the WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and a chance for John Cena to get involved in the WWE world title match, and there are a lot of former world champions coming to WrestleMania 34.

Which Former WWE Champion Has Announced They Are Coming To WrestleMania 34?

It looks like there will be another former WWE world champion coming to WrestleMania 34, and this one is a surprise. In a new Facebook post, The Big Show posted a photo of himself in a gym, looking completely serious and with the message “haven’t gone anywhere…” to go along with the photo.

This comes just one week after Big Show spoke to the website UPI about Ronda Rousey arriving in the WWE as well as his future in the WWE. Big Show had hip surgery in October 2017, but he said he would “definitely” be back in time for WrestleMania 34.

Why is this a surprise for the WWE Universe?

Last year, The Big Show competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. At the time, Big Show was supposed to wrestle Shaquille O’Neal, but the former NBA legend pulled out amidst controversy that included Big Show calling Shaq “lazy” and saying that he wasn’t taking the opportunity seriously.

At the time, Big Show said that he thought he was doing Shaq a favor by wrestling him at WrestleMania 33. When Big Show wrestled Floyd Mayweather at WrestleMania 24, the boxer picked up a $25 million paycheck for the appearance. Big Show also said that it was likely to be his final WrestleMania match, as his contract expired early in 2018 — before WrestleMania 34.

It looks like Big Show has worked out something new with the WWE. If Big Show is returning for WrestleMania 34, as he said in the interview, he either has a new contract, or some other sort of deal worked out. The best bet is that, since Big Show has done nothing since his hip surgery to start an angle, he will appear in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal once again.