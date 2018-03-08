Barbie Launches New Dolls To Honor 14 Women Who Made History

The dolls are part of Mattel's new series called "Inspiring Women."

Jordan Strauss / AP Images

Vincent Yu / AP Images

“I am honoured to be part of the Barbie family ‘It is so important to empower girls and women to believe in their strength to make positive change in the world. ‘Together we can make a difference.”

Also featured in the sheroes collection is Olympic gold-medalist Gabby Douglas, who was the first U.S. gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions at the same Olympics during the 2012 Summer games.

The new Sheros series from Mattel illustrates how far we have come from when Barbie made her debut in the ’50s when she was portrayed as being nothing more than a doll representing an impossibly beautiful girl with an endless glamorous wardrobe. If she had any career, it was as a fashion model or a flight attendant. Little by little Barbie’s career horizons widened, where she could be a teacher, a veterinarian, and even an astronaut; but not until now we have seen such diversity, both career and appearance wise, were not only girls, but all children have so much to chose from.