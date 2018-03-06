Margot Robbie Has Been Named As Chanel’s New Ambassador Of The House

At the 2018 Oscars on March 4, Margot Robbie stole the red carpet spotlight in a white Chanel dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld. The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the movie I, Tonya, looked radiant throughout the awards ceremony, leading to her being on many of the night’s best-dressed lists. While Robbie may not have taken home an Oscar this year, she did end up being named as the new House Ambassador for Chanel.

On social media, Chanel posted a number of pictures of Margot Robbie, both leading up to the announcement, as well as after it was made. Robbie becomes the new House Ambassador on the heels of Kristen Stewart’s tenure as the brand’s face on red carpets and in advertisements.

As Us Weekly reported, Chanel offered their followers a look at the road to the Oscars for Margot Robbie’s dress as part of their series of posts celebrating their new House Ambassador. In the video, viewers were treated to a look at how the actress’ dress was made from the beginning when it started its journey in Paris until it made to Los Angeles, where final touches were applied, including the strands of crystals that were draped over her arms.

Announcing Oscar-nominated actress @MargotRobbie as the new ambassador of the House. pic.twitter.com/qQsPXJnUK0 — CHANEL (@CHANEL) March 4, 2018

The video also shows Margot Robbie as the finishing touches to her Oscars look were put together, which included makeup and jewelry. As the social media posts from the brand indicated, even Robbie’s makeup and jewelry are courtesy of Chanel.

In a statement from Margot Robbie herself, the actress said that it is a dream to be named as the brand’s ambassador, especially since it is such a storied house of fashion. Robbie explained that she truly appreciates the fact that Chanel has been able to remain “such a power feminine standard of style.”

With such a glamorous debut to her new role, it seems Margot Robbie may be a perfect fit to be the House Ambassador for Chanel. Plus, if the previous tenure of Kristen Stewart is anything to go by, it is likely that fans will be seeing a lot more of Robbie in the near future, as she will most likely be featured in commercials, print advertisements, and of course, on the red carpets wearing more of what Chanel has to offer.