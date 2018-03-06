‘The Bachelor’s Becca Kufrin’s Troubling Past With Alcohol Resurfaces After Arie Dumps Her For Lauren

While Kufrin’s brush with the law was an embarrassing moment, she isn’t the only one with a troubled past.

Becca Kufrin has had a rough couple of weeks. After being dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr., the Bachelor star’s history with underage drinking is coming back to haunt her. Did Kufrin’s troubled past play a part in Luyendyk’s decision to end their engagement?

According to Radar Online, Kufrin was hit with a summons back in January of 2009 after police busted her for underage drinking. Kufrin did not fight the charge and was forced to pay over $400 in penalties.

Prior to appearing on The Bachelor, Kufrin worked as a senior account executive at a PR firm in Minnesota. While Kufrin’s brush with the law was an embarrassing moment, she isn’t the only one with a troubled past.

Luyendyk was arrested in 2008 after police pulled him over for a routine traffic stop and discovered that he was driving with a suspended license. An official police report revealed that Luyendyk recklessly changed lanes, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid an accident.

When police asked Luyendyk about the suspended license, he claimed that he thought he had dealt with it. He was arrested and pleaded guilty after failing to provide evidence of a valid license.

Shady histories aside, Luyendyk still asked Kufrin to marry him during The Bachelor finale. While their romance seemed perfect, everything changed when the couple returned to the United States after the finale.

It was then that Luyendyk revealed he had made the wrong decision, called off the engagement, and returned to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. When she opened up about the dramatic turn of events, Kufrin admitted that she doesn’t think Luyendyk is a bad person or intentionally wanted to hurt her.

“He’s a good person. I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it’s just the result of his actions,” she explained. “At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be.”

Kufrin added that she felt embarrassed at how Luyendyk handled the breakup and believes he could have done it differently. Even worse, she had to relive the entire ordeal when The Bachelor season finale aired this week, which only dug up more emotions.

She also revealed that she had no idea that Luyendyk was having second thoughts about their relationship. Kufrin was completely blindsided when he dumped her, though she still doesn’t have any regrets about being on the show.

At the end of the day, Kufrin wishes that Luyendyk hadn’t proposed during the finale. And while Luyendyk and Burnham’s romance unfolds in the media, Kufrin is planning on moving on with her life and has already forgiven him.

Catch all the drama between Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham, and Arie Luyendyk on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose Tuesday night on ABC.