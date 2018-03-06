‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Freaks Out When She Can’t Remember Chunks Of Time

Abby is starting to suspect that something may be wrong.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) is in for even more confusion and trouble as she begins to figure out that big chunks of time are missing from her memories. As many DOOL viewers already know, Abby has two split personalities, and they’ve been wreaking havoc all over Salem. Of course, Abigail has no memory of what her alter egos have been up to.

According to a March 6 report by Soap Hub, Abigail will begin to figure out that something just isn’t right with her. She won’t be able to remember long periods of time, during which she has slipped into one of her alter egos. Days of Our Lives viewers will see that Abby will likely become worried about her memory loss since she has such a terrible and painful history of mental illness.

The report suggests that Abigail’s mischievous personality, Gabby, whom has been modeled after Abby’s friend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus), is the troublemaker, while her second alter ego is more of a “fixer,” who will look for a way out of the mess that Gabby has created by killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and starting little fires all over Salem. However, Days of Our Lives fans are in for another shocking surprise when Abby’s second alter ego begins to impersonate her, which will leave even more chunks of time unaccounted for when Abigail is lucid and living as herself in the DiMera mansion.

Things just won’t add up when Abby’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) begins to mention things to Abigail that she simply won’t remember although Chad swears that she was present and accounted for during the moments. It seems Abby could suffer in silence a bit as she tries to figure out what is going on with her memory loss. However, Days of Our Lives fans know that two other people are aware of Abigail’s situation. Abby’s brother-in-law Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and his mother Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) know Abby’s dark secret. However, they’ll keep quiet about the alter-egos for now in hopes that they can cover their own tracks regarding Andre’s murder.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.