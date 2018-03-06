Turpin Torture Case: Teenage Victim Posted Videos On YouTube Using An Alias, Sang About Her Abuse

'You blame me for everything, you blame me in every way,' sang the 17-year-old.

The teenage daughter of David and Louise Turpin, the California parents who allegedly starved and tortured their 13 children, sang songs about her plight and posted them to YouTube under an alias, KABC-TV (Los Angeles) is reporting. The last video she made was posted just a week before she escaped and alerted authorities to conditions inside her home.

For the sake of her privacy and that of her siblings, authorities are not releasing the young lady’s name, nor are they revealing the name of the YouTube account she used to post her videos. It is not clear, as of this writing, if her YouTube account is still active.

It is not known how many videos the young lady posted. However, in at least one of them, she sings a song, apparently written in her own words, describing at least a small part of what was going on in her home life.

“You blame me for everything, you blame me in every way, you blame me for what they say, what they say.”

In another video, she posted footage of the family’s dogs, apparently in her bedroom.

Turpin family home in Perris, revealed by the 17-year-old daughter who escaped and alerted police about the harsh living.https://t.co/DIMbOSvIfy — @Noticortas (@Noticortas) March 6, 2018

Seven days after posting the most recent video, the young woman escaped the home and alerted authorities to what was going on in the house.

Police would later describe the scene as something out of a horror movie. Thirteen children were found allegedly living in squalid conditions, in a filthy home surrounded by human waste. Their parents, Donald and Louise Turpin, allegedly starved, tortured, and mistreated the children for years, to the point that they were so malnourished that their growth was stunted. And in a bit of cruel irony, the family’s dogs — the same two dogs who appeared in the 17-year-old’s YouTube video — were not found to be malnourished.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Louis Turpin’s sister, Elizabeth Flores, and her cousin, Tricia Andreassen, say that Louise Turpin is showing no remorse at what her children allegedly went through.

“Louise was really living in a la-la land that she didn’t do nothing wrong and that she’s going to get out and we’re going to play board games again and just kind of like that attitude.”

All 13 children have been taken into state custody. One local hospital, which is helping the kids, says that some have turned to music therapy to help in their efforts.

David and Louise Turpin, for their parts, each face up to life in prison if convicted of a combined 78 charges. Those charges include torture, false imprisonment, and child endangerment. They are each held in lieu of $12 million bond.