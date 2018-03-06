‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 103: Fan-Favorite Character Makes Explosive Return, Claims Reddit User

Spoilers for ‘Attack on Titan’ Chapter 103 are out, and the leaks confirm the return of a fan-favorite character and the second round of the Levi vs. Beast Titan showdown.

Shingeki no Kyojin, popularly known outside Japan as Attack on Titan, is building up to its climax with the story’s main protagonist, Eren Yeager, and his Survey Corps allies finally confronting Marley and their Warrior titan shifters. Based on the spoilers floating around the past couple of days, the next issue of Hajime Isayama’s post-apocalyptic manga series will feature an epic rematch, brutal deaths, and the much-awaited return of a major character in the series.

Warning: Attack on Titan spoilers ahead.

A redditor under the username Organic Dinosaur dished out juicy information regarding Chapter 103 of Attack on Titan before the official release of Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine on March 10. According to the insider, the manga’s next issue will be titled “Assault,” and it will continue the ongoing battle between the Eldians of Paradis Island and the mighty Marleyan Empire at the very heart of the latter’s territory, Liberio.

Organic Dinosaur confirmed that there will be a second showdown between humanity’s strongest soldier, Levi Ackerman, and the war chief of the Marleyan Warriors, Zeke Yeager. Any avid reader of the manga would know that the first encounter didn’t sit well with the Beast Titan, who got brutally dismembered by Levi at the battle of Shiganshina. After four years of waiting, Zeke thought he finally got the chance of exacting revenge on his former conqueror, but spoilers suggest otherwise.

Another big revelation dropped in the latest spoilers is the number of deaths taking place in the chapter. Organic Dinosaur elaborated that there will be carnage everywhere, with bodies and carcasses scattered in every corner of Liberio. Also, things are looking very grim for a relevant Warrior character, who has become a fan favorite over the past few months.

Finally, the most important tidbit of information from the spoilers is the confirmation that Armin Arlert, the third member of the original Shiganshina trio alongside Eren and Mikasa Ackerman, will be making a comeback in the series, and it’s going to be an explosive return.

It’s been over a year and 12 chapters since Armin made an appearance. During his absence, fans wonder what the character would look like, especially after seeing the matured versions of Eren and then Mikasa. Most of all, everybody wants to know what will be the role of the new Colossus Titan in the Paradis Island’s invasion of Marley. Fortunately, the next chapter will reportedly answer all of these questions surrounding Armin, who will definitely have a major role in the endgame of the Attack on Titan series.