‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Admits To Faking Relationship With Becca Kufrin, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Chris Harrison drops shocking details behind Arie and Becca's split.

The Bachelor 2018 is turning out to be one of the most talked-about and shocking seasons in franchise history thanks to Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s stunning decision in the finale. As many fans already know, Arie got down on one knee and proposed to Becca Kufrin in the final episode of the show. However, two months later, cameras followed him to see Becca and call off the engagement. Arie had admitted that he was still in love with Lauren Burnham and that he wanted to win her heart back.

According to a March 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Bachelor host Chris Harrison is revealing some behind-the-scenes details on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s controversial decision to call off his engagement to Becca Kufrin. In an interview with Good Morning America, Chris Harrison says that Arie was struggling the entire time he was engaged to Becca and had admitted to him that he just couldn’t “fake” the relationship any longer.

Harrison claims that Luyendyk Jr. called him before he was supposed to meet Kufrin in L.A. for “another happy couple weekend,” but Arie had had enough, saying that he “couldn’t fake” being in a happy relationship with Becca for another weekend when he had finally realized that he “really” cared about Lauren and wanted to give a relationship with her another shot. As for The Bachelor airing footage of Arie and Becca’s heartbreaking split, Chris Harrison claims that you “don’t just get to tell the fairy tales” in life, because that’s “not real life.”

On Tuesday night, Bachelor fans will see Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin, and Lauren Burnham all come together for a special After The Final Rose show, where even more drama is expected. Arie will surely be in the hot seat after fans watched him crush Becca, only to immediately move on to Lauren. Fans will likely see a big announcement as well. The next Bachelorette star is rumored to be announced during the show, and Kufrin could be chosen to be the next leading lady. However, Tia Booth, Kendall Long, and Bekah Martinez are all reportedly set to be in the audience as well.