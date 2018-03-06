Jennifer Garner Offers More Hilarious Memes For Her Viral Oscars Video

The actress joked about what she was possibly thinking during that viral Oscars moment.

Jennifer Garner wasn’t nominated for any awards at last Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards, but she could have easily taken home the Best Viral Meme award if there was one. During the award show, cameras caught the 45-year-old actress doing an odd facial expression while applauding.

According to ET Online, Jennifer Garner was applauding at one point in the ceremony when her face flashed a “deeply grave expression,” as though she suddenly had a mindblowing epiphany. People found Jennifer’s reaction as hilarious, and various “that moment when” memes soon flooded the internet.

“Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer,” one viewer tweeted.

“Jennifer Garner is every mom who has a night out with the girls for the first time in MONTHS then remembers the 3rd grader needs 100 cupcakes for tomorrow,” another fan wrote.

Now, the Alias star has responded to her viral Oscars moment. While Jennifer Garner did not really explain what exactly was going in her mind at the time, the actress proved that she has a good sense of humor.

She poked fun at herself and even offered more memes for her fans. Jennifer recently re-posted the short video of herself on her Instagram Stories while she narrates three possibilities to what she could be thinking at the time.

“Congrats to Shape of Water. Maybe I should date a fish,” Jennifer says in one clip.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Another read, “Hey, Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where is my wallet?”

This was a reference to one of her Capital One Venture card commercials.

In her last suggestion, Jennifer made fun of her upcoming comedy series with actress and writer Lena Dunham.

“Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s buzzworthy facial expression at the Oscars was not the only thing to catch fans’ attention. Many fans have also commented on how great the actress looked at the awards show. Jennifer, who was there to present an award, stunned in a royal blue Atelier Versace gown with a flowing cape. She completed her look with side-swept wavy hair and swoon-worthy diamond jewelry. People named her one of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Jennifer Garner at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Since finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck a year ago, Jennifer Garner is now poised to make a big Hollywood comeback. The mom-of-three has several new projects lined up, including a major action film titled Peppermint. She’s also part of Love Simon, a coming-of-age film headed to theaters this month.

Jennifer is also set to appear in Camping, a new comedy series for HBO. The show is written by Girls creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. According to HuffPost, the showrunners described Jennifer’s role as “messy, tough, provocative, and really fun.”

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character. It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet.”

This will be Jennifer Garner’s first leading live-action role on television since her hit series Alias.