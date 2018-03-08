A source revealed that Kate Middleton is considering home birth as they expect the arrival of baby no. 3.

Kate Middleton traveled solo to Oxford where she visited a school to discuss mental health and the expecting mom rocked a radiant glow weeks ahead of her expected due date.

The Duchess of Cambridge was at Pegasus Primary School in Oxford to see the works Family Links, a charity organization that partners with schools to provide support for the emotional wellbeing of pupils and their parents.

Kate listened to a discussion by children about how Family Links had taught them to freely express their emotions instead of repressing them. In an activity session called “circle time,” students are encouraged to share their thoughts on a variety of topics, including how to cope with a stressful situation and how to support a classmate that is being bullied.

Kate, who also received a book of lullabies addressed to “Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the New Royal Baby” during the event, wowed in an elegant cream maternity coat from Jojo Maman Bebe’s “princess” line, Daily Mail reports. The coat, which retails at £69, was previously worn by Kate during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey while she was still pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, royal sources are predicting that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child could arrive on April 23, which is the same day as the feast of England’s patron saint, St. George.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

Unlike her pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Kate is reportedly planning to give birth at home this time around. According to Express, the 36-year-old could have the baby in either the Kensington Palace or Amner Hall, which is located on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

A source told the outlet that Kate would love to give birth at home and has discussed this with William, who is supportive of the idea as well. The couple believes it would be lovely for the family to experience home birth, especially for George and Charlotte.

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born in the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington. Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, were also born in the same hospital wing.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Aside from home birth being a wonderful family experience, Kate Middleton also thought that her giving birth at any hospital would cause chaos in terms of day to day operations, as members of the press and public are expected to camp out to get a glimpse of the royal baby. The source added that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge think it wouldn’t be fair for other patients in the hospital.