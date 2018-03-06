‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Claims Rob Parks-Valletta Did Tell Her He Loved Her, Explains Why They Split

Scheana Marie is still insisting that Robert Parks-Valletta told her he loved her during their short-lived romance.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta’s relationship has been a hot topic on recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, mainly due to her co-stars’ skepticism about their romance.

As fans have seen recently, Scheana Marie has been gushing about her now-ex-boyfriend at every turn and many of her co-stars, including Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute, have wondered if the reality star’s seemingly perfect relationship is truly as perfect as she’s made it seem. Then, after Parks-Valletta admitted that he doesn’t like to use the word “love,” their speculation grew.

As Doute questioned Scheana Marie about why her boyfriend wasn’t telling her he loved her, she denied any such thing, claiming that she and Parks-Valletta were very much in love — and that he completely adored her. Shortly thereafter, Scheana Marie spoke out about the claims against her now-ex, suggesting that Parks-Valletta held back about his feelings for her on the show because he is a private guy.

“Rob was very reserved on the show. He is a person who lives his life on camera, acting and hosting, not for a reality show,” Scheana Marie explained to E! News on March 5.

On the show, Scheana Marie said that the actor was “out of his comfort zone” and didn’t feel comfortable exposing his “raw emotions” on the series. She also said that the private moments they had were meant to stay private but added that Parks-Valletta expressed himself plenty.

“He did tell me he loved me,” she insisted.

The SUR Restaurant waitress then said that while she and Parks-Valletta were planning to spend their lives together, he became too overwhelmed by her role on Vanderpump Rules and chose to end the relationship.

In the months since her split from Robert Parks-Valletta, Scheana Marie has been linked to a number of men, including Summer House star Carl Radke, Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes, and fellow SUR Restaurant employee, Adam Spott. That said, she hasn’t confirmed any new romances since her August 2017 breakup and appears to be focusing on her career.

In addition to her role in “Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man” in Las Vegas, Scheana Marie recently launched her own podcast series, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta can be seen on new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.