‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Bekah Martinez Destroys Arie Luyendyk Jr. On Social Media, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

The fan favorite 'Bachelor' contestant held nothing back.

The Bachelor 2018 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. is under fire after Monday night’s finale revealed that he proposed to Becca Kufrin but later changed his mind and dumped Becca two months into their engagement in order to reunite with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Now, one of Arie’s exes, Bekah Martinez is speaking out in disgust against Luyendyk Jr. via social media.

According to a March 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Bekah Martinez, who is best known for being The Bachelor contestant who was criticized for her young age during her time on the show, is speaking out against Arie Luyendyk Jr. Bekah was tweeting up a storm on Monday night during the big finale, and she didn’t hold anything back when it comes to her thoughts and feelings towards Arie.

Bekah Martinez tweeted a photo of herself and Arie Luyendyk Jr. from the show. The image showed the couple in a hot tub, and Bekah is giving Arie a funny look. “That moment when you realize you dodged a bullet,” she captioned the photo, tagging Arie in the post. Bekah later referenced The Bachelor again later saying that if your going to break off an engagement “the least you can do is leave when she tells you to f—ing get out.”

Later, Bekah Martinez slammed Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Twitter again by saying that he is the “biggest f—ing tool” she’s ever seen, adding that “Becca [Kufrin] is a queen,” and saying it’s lucky that Arie is now out of Becca’s life. In addition, Martinez also posted screenshots of different times that Luyendyk Jr. contacted her on social media after the show ended, meaning that he was already engaged to Becca Kufrin. “Dm’ing your ex is a good look too,” she wrote, again tagging Arie in the post.

Meanwhile, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has maintained that he may have made mistakes during his journey as The Bachelor, but that he is very happy in his relationship now, with his runner-up Lauren Burnham. Of course, fans were shocked to see Arie end the engagement with Becca Kufrin, and many seemingly sided with Bekah Martinez on the situation.