‘Bachelor’ Fans Tweet At Wrong Lauren Reacting To Arie Luyendyk Finale: Bushnell Gets Posts Meant For Burnham

'Bachelor' viewers had plenty to say as Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s finale played out and it was revealed he dumped Becca Kufrin for Lauren Burnham, but not everybody tagged the right Lauren on social media.

Bachelor fans had a lot to say on social media as they watched Arie Luyendyk Jr. break up with Becca Kufrin to once again pursue runner-up Lauren Burnham. Unfortunately, it looks like a fair number of Bachelor fans turned to the wrong Lauren to air their grievances and intense opinions. While Burnham got plenty of posts directed her way, Ben Higgins’ ex-fiance Lauren Bushnell was tagged in quite a few too.

This wouldn’t be the first time that comparisons were made between Lauren Burnham and Lauren Bushnell. Burnham has been compared to both Bushnell as well as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelortte ex Emily Maynard, and with both ladies being “Lauren B.” and looking somewhat alike, it’s not entirely unthinkable that viewers would mistake the two.

As the night progressed, Bushnell pointed out the recurring mistake to Bachelor fans and followers. She followed that up with a post noting that she loves them all, and she added a reminder that people should show one another grace and love, understanding that people make mistakes. Bushnell added one more tweet, noting that she’s excited to watch Becca as the Bachelorette lead. That announcement should come during Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose,” and it’d be pretty shocking if ABC picked anybody other than Kufrin.

You guys are all tweeting at the wrong lauren ????????‍♀️ — Lauren Bushnell (@LaurenBushnell3) March 6, 2018

Love you all though ❤️ if anything this show reminds me to show people grace and love and treat people how you wanna be treated. No one is perfect we all make mistakes. We are humans. — Lauren Bushnell (@LaurenBushnell3) March 6, 2018

With that said. Can’t wait to watch Becca as the bachelorette ???????????????? — Lauren Bushnell (@LaurenBushnell3) March 6, 2018

For the most part, people mistakenly tweeting to Bushnell instead of Burnham were noting that they think Arie handled things poorly during this Bachelor split and hope she finds happiness. However, there were plenty of people tweeting about how they think Lauren is a homewrecker or would be making a big mistake by reuniting with Arie.

You went through a lot Lauren, and I felt bad for what happened. Arie should not have said I love you, but he was acting from his heart, not his head. I hope you find true happiness. For the record I was hoping he would choose you, and under better circumstances — candymarietaylor (@candymarietayl1) March 6, 2018

So, in conclusion, nobody likes @LaurenBushnell3 or @ArieLuyendyk and @thebkoof is everyone’s hopeful next #Bachelorette. Next time, don’t bring cameras to a breakup. So dumb! — Guido Fanconi (@Guidofanconi) March 6, 2018

You just know @bachelorarie and @LaurenBushnell3 will be on the cover of @people next week professing their love. #igiveit6months — J (@goochick) March 6, 2018

Plenty of Bachelor-related tweets tagged the right Lauren, and there was a wide range of reactions. Some are warning Burnham that things will probably end badly for her in this situation too. On the other hand, many think that Lauren was always meant to be Arie’s pick, and they hope the two get engaged and live a happy life together.

@laurenburnham91 If Arie will do that to any woman, he WILL do it to you. Leave him! Don't let that scuzzball win! — Katerina Lewis (@altokaterina) March 6, 2018

Let's just cut to the part where @laurenburnham91 and @ariejr get engaged because it's been so clear that they belong together the entire season! #TheBachelor — Samantha (@samanthacbailey) March 6, 2018

Finally caught up! Am I the only one backing @ariejr ? Way to follow your heart! Hope everything works out for him and @laurenburnham91 — Lindsey Colburn (@colburn_lindsey) March 6, 2018

Part 2 of the Bachelor “After the Final Rose” special airs Tuesday night on ABC, and this is where viewers will see Arie with Lauren and hear from everybody involved. Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham get engaged, as has been rumored, and will they be able to make their relationship last like Jason and Molly Mesnick did after a somewhat similar experience? People are definitely buzzing about ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 finale, and there’s plenty more drama on the way.