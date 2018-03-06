Donald Trump Fires Back At Reports Of Chaos In The White House: ‘Wrong! Only Great Energy!’

The president calls reports of trouble in the Oval Office "the fake news narrative."

Donald Trump on Tuesday morning fired back at reports that his White House is in chaos, insisting in a tweet that everything is fine and that multiple staff changes throughout his administration are simply a result of “always seeking perfection,” The Hill is reporting. The denial comes the day after former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg made the rounds of talk shows, painting a picture of an administration battered by scandal.

Nunberg’s series of interviews Monday “caused headaches” for the White house, as The Hill writer John Bowden describes it. Giving interviews on various news programs throughout the day, the former campaign aide made a series of damning accusations against the Oval Office, claiming for example that the president knew about a 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between a Russian lawyer and Trump’s son, Donald Jr.

“He talked about it a week before and I don’t know why he did this.”

According to CNN writer Stephen Collinson, Nunberg’s press tour basically amounted to a public meltdown, the ramblings of a man at the end of his rope who is possibly facing criminal charges. Collinson describes him as “one of the erratic, oddball characters who drift in and out of the President’s employ.”

Great quotes. Mueller can watch this guy spill his guts on CNN. Then jail him for ignoring the subpoena. The 42 craziest quotes from Sam Nunberg’s absolutely bonkers CNN interviews @CNNPolitics https://t.co/37CwQwA7BB — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) March 6, 2018

On Tuesday, Trump fired back at Nunberg’s accusations with a tweet.

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Trump’s own denial of Nunberg’s claims was repeated by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I definitely think [Nunberg] doesn’t know that for sure because he’s incorrect.”

The Trump administration has seen its share of firings and resignations, with staffers major and minor leaving the White House. According to a February USA Today report, no fewer than 18 major players in Trump’s administration have found themselves without jobs after a brief stint in the White House. Some, such as former communications director Anthony Scaramucci, lasted less than a few weeks.

Similarly, as reported by The Inquisitr, at least two anonymous White House staffers told NBC News that Trump’s surprise announcement of tariffs on aluminum imports was the result of an “angry” and “unglued” Trump acting out of frustration at his inability to control his Oval Office.