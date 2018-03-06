Meghan Markle Beats Kate Middleton As ‘Most Attractive’ Female Royal Based On Science, Scores Nearly Perfect

A new research claims that the bride-to-be is "more beautiful" than the Duchess of Cambridge, 'Daily Mail' reported.

Looks like Meghan Markle is the fairest princess of them all — at least according to science. The former Suits star has yet to formally join the royal family but that doesn’t stop her from being named the most beautiful princess.

In a recent report by the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that the 36-year-old actress has been hailed the most attractive female royal based on a scientific study.

Dr. Julian De Silva, a Harley Street surgeon, mapped Meghan Markle’s face and compared it to other royals, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Zara Phillips, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

Apparently, Prince Harry’s future wife scored nearly 100 percent based on the “golden ratio.” Her almost “perfect” physical beauty reportedly earned an impressive score of 87.4 percent.

According to the outlet, the “golden ratio” originated from the ancient Greeks, which uses mathematical equations to measure one’s physical beauty.

Dr. De Silva pointed out that Meghan Markle’s facial features came closest to the Greek’s idea of “physical perfection.” He further explained that the actress has an almost perfect nose with a 98.5 percent score.

He also noted that the actress’ eye position is exactly right, adding that her V-shaped chin is far more “classically beautiful” than Kate Middleton.

Meghan beats Kate to be named the MOST attractive British female royal https://t.co/BH7L5HUepy — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 6, 2018

And while Meghan Markle nabbed the top spot, the Duchess of Cambridge easily came in a close second with a score of 86.8 percent.

Dr. De Silva, who also runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, noted that Kate Middleton stands out for having a “perfect gap” between her nose and lips.

The soon-to-be mother of three also has a “very strong eye spacing,” which adds up to the perfect symmetry of her face.

“Meghan and Kate both really stood out and got significantly higher marks than the three other princesses.”

Meghan Markle reportedly beats Kate Middleton as the most attractive female royal based on golden ratio. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the three other royals were also tested using the “golden ratio.” However, Dr. De Silva claimed that they scored a little further away than Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Apparently, Zara Phillips, 36, landed in the third place with 81.6 percent. Princess Beatrice (80.7 percent) and Princess Eugenie (79.3 percent) were ranked fourth and fifth respectively, according to The Sun.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also tested using the golden ratio. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The “golden ratio” was compiled ahead of three royal celebrations this year — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May, 18, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s nuptials on October 12, and the arrival of Kate Middleton’s third baby next month.