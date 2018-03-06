A Body Suit-Wearing Kailyn Lowry Faces Fat-Shamers As She Poses Next To Bikini-Clad Leah Messer

Kailyn Lowry can't catch a break when it comes to body-shamers.

Kailyn Lowry recently faced tons of criticism from her fans and followers on Instagram after posing in a bodysuit alongside her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer in Hawaii.

During a vacation without their kids, Lowry and Messer shared numerous images of one another on their Instagram pages, but while fans applauded Messer for her fit frame, they took vicious aim at her friend and co-star, who recently opted out of a number of plastic surgery procedures to help her get her pre-baby body back.

“Kailyn is a beast next to Leah,” one person wrote.

“I didn’t realize how masculine shaped [Kailyn] is,” another added.

“A water buffalo standing next to a praying mantis,” wrote a third.

Lowry was set to undergo a number of surgeries in Miami earlier this year, but after thinking things over, she decided to instead lose her baby weight the old-fashioned way: with diet and exercise. After revealing her plan, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, expressed his pride in Lowry’s decision, saying that the results of life changes would be worth more than a nip-tuck.

Unfortunately, not everyone has been supportive of Lowry’s weight-loss efforts, and the reality star has frequently faced mean comments from her fans and followers.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Lowry chose to have a number of plastic surgeries, including liposuction, a butt lift, and a tummy tuck, in 2016 after birthing her first two children, 8-year-old Isaac and 4-year-old Lincoln. Then, after welcoming son Lux Russell in August of last year, she nearly did the same.

Earlier this year, after opting out of her plastic surgery plans, Lowry took to her Twitter page to express her frustrations with the ongoing body-shaming she’s been dealt with. As an Us Weekly report explained to readers at the time, Lowry told her online audience that she was having “the hardest time” dealing with the body criticism of Teen Mom 2 viewers.

Also in her Twitter rant, Lowry said that it was difficult for her to chose salads over burgers and admitted to feeling hurt by the photos taken of her and her son, Lux Russell, on a Florida beach earlier that month.

Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and their co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.