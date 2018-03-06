Kourtney Kardashian Unfollows Boyfriend On Instagram & Deletes Account, Reports ‘Pop Culture’

Have Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima called it quits?

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with boyfriend Younes Bendjima may be coming to an end. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star surprised fans on Monday night when she unfollowed Bendjima and then decided to deactivate her Instagram account, hinting at trouble within the relationship.

According to a March 5 report by Pop Culture, Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram didn’t stay gone for long. The mother-of-three quickly reactivated the social media page, which boasts over 61 million followers, and began posting snapshots of herself and her sister, Kim Kardashian, during their time in Japan. The sisters are currently touring the country along with the very pregnant Khloe Kardashian.

However, although Kourtney Kardashian has reinstated her Instagram page, she is still not following Younes Bendjima. Kourtney, 38, and Younes, 24, began dating back in 2016 after Kardashian finally decided to move on from her dramatic relationship with the father of her children, Scott Disick. Kardashian and Bendjima were spotted traveling the globe together, although Kourtney kept her relationship as private as possible on her family’s reality TV show.

Sources claim that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship was very “serious,” and that the couple were very happy together as recent as December. Kourtney’s family also really liked Younes, who is said to be the opposite of Scott Disick as he does not like to party and “isn’t flashy.” Bendjima has also met Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Konnichiwa ✌???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:08pm PST

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, has seemingly tried to keep up with her in the dating world. After Kardashian began dating the much younger Bendjima, Disick, 34, was linked to 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, and then began a serious relationship with Lionel Richie’s 19-year-old daughter, Sofia Richie, whom he has been dating exclusively for months.

Kourtney Kardashian has not revealed whether or not she and Younes Bendjima have officially split, and since she is a very private person she might not talk about their romance publicly. However, fans are already speculating that Kourtney is single yet again. In the midst of all the drama, Younes has made his Instagram page private, sparking further speculation of a split.

Fans can see more into Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on E!.