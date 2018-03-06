Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out On ‘Fuller House’ Boss Jeff Franklin’s Firing, Talks Season 4 Of Netflix Show

The 'Fuller House' star stands by her longtime friend after he is let go from the sitcom he created.

Candace Cameron Bure says the show must go on. Amid the shocking firing of Full House creator Jeff Franklin, the actress says the longtime showrunner will be sorely missed. But Candace also reiterates that Fuller House Season 4 will go on as planned.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner Fuller on the Netflix Full House spinoff, gave her first public statement about Jeff Franklin’s dismissal from the Fuller House spinoff. Franklin was let go from the series amid allegations of inappropriate behavior in the writer’s room. When asked about the ousted Netflix showrunner, Candace Cameron Bure gave her answer to ET.

“Jeff is a dear friend and he’s been a wonderful showrunner, and he will be sorely missed from all of us. But the show must go on. We’ll do that, and I hope that we have a great season.”

Candace also revealed that production for Season 4 of Fuller House will begin very soon and that she hopes the new episodes of the sitcom will hit Netflix by the end of 2018.

“I can’t even believe it, but we’ll start production pretty soon,” Candace said. “I don’t know when it’s going to air, probably the end of the year, but we’re just working away!”

Candace Cameron Bure recently told E! News that she can’t believe how fast the first three seasons of Fuller House flew by. The long-awaited revival debuted in February 2016. The Fuller House star also revealed that she hopes the new season will focus on the heart of the Tanner/Fuller family.

“Time’s gone by fast,” Candace told E!

“What’s most important to me is as much fun as we have on that show, it’s always about the heart and lessons that are learned as families. I really want to make sure we bring that in in season four, even more than we have in any other season.”

In addition to Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House stars original Full House cast members Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber as well as features guest appearances by John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier. There has been no word on who will replace Jeff Franklin as showrunner on the Netflix hit.

Last week, Jeff Franklin confirmed his departure from the series on Instagram, telling fans he is “heartbroken” to be leaving the show he created and ran since the 1980s. Franklin called the Fuller House cast his “second family.”

Candace Cameron Bure is the first full-time Fuller House cast member to speak out on Jeff Franklin’s firing. Isaak Presley, who plays Fuller family friend Bobby Popko on the Netflix comedy, took to Twitter to thank Franklin for giving him the opportunity to co-star on the show, telling the ousted showrunner he is “a great guy, a friend, and a genius at what you do. ”

The first three seasons of Fuller House are currently available for streaming on Netflix.