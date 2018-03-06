WWE Rumors: A New Championship To Be Introduced After ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To ‘PWInsider’

The new Championship will play a significant role in changing the fortunes of the division.

The most celebrated event of the year, WrestleMania is fast approaching. New superstars are being signed and matches announced for the mega event that is set to take place on April 8, 2018. Even though the excitement surrounding the event is increasing with each passing day, it has emerged that WWE is already planning new possibilities after WrestleMania 34.

It was revealed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that WWE is planning to introduce a new championship post WrestleMania. New Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles will be introduced for 205 Live brand. While the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title is supposed to be decided at WrestleMania, there has been no information yet on how the first Cruiserweight Tag Team champions will be crowned.

It was also not revealed precisely when the titles will be introduced or how will the titles look. The new title will be the third set of WWE Tag Team Championship along with the existing RAW and SmackDown titles. Rumors do indicate that the look of the new titles was being worked internally and has now been finalized by the company.

The Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles were introduced in March 2001 at the WCW. The titles were later abandoned when WCW was bought by WWE. Billy Kidman & Rey Mysterio last held the titles on the last episode of WCW Nitro. The title will now be introduced for the first time since 2001.

The fortunes of 205 Live division have undergone a huge change ever since Triple H took the reigns of the brand in his hands. Introduction of new General Manager, focus on in-ring athleticism, and character development has breathed a new lease of life in the 205 Live brand. The introduction of new titles clearly indicates that the company is committed to developing the brand further.

The 205 Live division is packed with talented wrestlers, and new championship will provide more opportunities for WWE to showcase it. This news makes the wait for WrestleMania even tougher considering the fact that new storylines are being developed and matches confirmed on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live on a regular basis. Notably, three matches were confirmed on the last episode of Raw.