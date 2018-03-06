Nikolas Cruz Fired At Third-Floor Window In An Attempt To Get Better Vantage Point During Murder Spree

The troubled gunman attempted to break a third-floor window and gun down fleeing students during deadly shootout, 'Fox News' reported.

Teenage gunman Nikolas Cruz allegedly fired at a third-floor window of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an apparent attempt to shoot at fleeing people below.

Authorities revealed that the 19-year-old suspect intended to get a better vantage point above the ground and slaughter as many targets as he could. However, Cruz failed to destroy the hurricane-proof windows, as shown in the images obtained by Fox News.

In one of the photos, a window located on a higher floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shows multiple bullet holes but remains largely intact. Authorities believed that the bullets seemed to have been fired from the inside of the building.

Investigators also noted that Cruz tried to create a perch so that he could position himself like a sniper. The high vantage point would have led to more chaos and deaths.

Fortunately, the window, which is reportedly located in the teacher’s lounge, is hurricane-resistant and designed to withstand impact.

Another photo shows boxes containing evidence with biohazard labels plastered on them.

Authorities told the outlet that the boxes with orange biohazard warnings contain important evidence that has blood or body matter on them, which were taken on the day of the massacre.

Nikolas Cruz reportedly tried to break a third-floor window at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Previously, it has been reported that Cruz left behind nearly 180 rounds of ammunition when he fled the crime scene. A source told ABC News that at least one of the magazines recovered had a swastika mark on it.

Cruz legally owned several guns, including the AR-15 he used during his murder spree at his former high school. His foster parents, Kimberly, 49, and James Snead, 48, confirmed that he has a collection of firearms and knives.

Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts premeditated murder. Mike Stocker-Pool / Getty Images

In fact, the couple admitted that they knew about Cruz’s gun arsenal and even allowed him to keep them given that he followed their rules. Part of the rules included storing all of his guns in a locked safe with the surrender of all keys.

Little did they know that the teenager managed to have access to the safe, possibly keeping a spare key for himself.

Despite their knowledge of Cruz’s weapons, the couple reiterated that they were unaware of his deadly plan.

Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, killing a total of 17. He is now facing 17 counts of premeditated murder.