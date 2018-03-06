Meghan Markle’s Last Moments On ‘Suits’ Revealed In New Trailer As Future Princess Prepares For Royal Wedding

The remaining episodes of 'Suits' Season 7 may be Meghan Markle's last appearance as a Hollywood actress.

Nearly two months before Meghan Markle says “I do” to a royal life with Prince Harry, fans could finally get a glimpse of her last moments as a television actress. Suits just dropped the trailer for the last eight episodes of Season 7, which is set to premiere later this month.

Meghan Markle plays Rachel Zane on the legal drama opposite Patrick J. Adams who plays Mike Ross. The two actors have previously announced their exit from the show that has made them household names. Patrick J. Adams explained that he wanted to take a career break and spend time with his family, as per the Hollywood Reporter. While Meghan Markle, as the world knows, is about to become a part of the royal family when she marries Prince Harry in May.

“From co-workers to lovers and everything in between. Find out how Mike and Rachel’s story ends when Suits returns,” the series wrote upon releasing its latest trailer.

The 30-second teaser features Patrick and Meghan’s journey as Mike and Rachel. It starts with Mike proposing to an emotional Rachel, saying, “I’ve wanted to marry you from the second I met you.” It then goes on to show clips of the on-screen couple kissing each other in previous episodes.

The Suits trailer draws a few similarities between Meghan Markle’s role and real life. Like Meghan, Rachel Zane is also headed to the aisle as she says “yes” to Mike’s romantic proposal. Suits fans are excited about the loveteam’s wedding before Season 7 ends.

“It would be the adventure of a lifetime,” Meghan (as Rachel) says in the clip.

Like her TV alter-ego, Meghan Markle will also embark on an “adventure of a lifetime” on May 19, in front of millions who will tune in to her royal wedding. As a future princess, the 36-year-old has made a big move from the United States to Britain, where she is now preparing for her big day. The actress has also been busy accompanying Prince Harry and other royal family members in official functions. These will serve as her training as she becomes a full-fledged working royal.

Despite the big shift in her career, Meghan stated in a previous interview that she doesn’t feel like she’s “giving up” acting. Rather, she’s focusing on the charities she’s excited to work with as part of the royal family, Express UK reported.

“As we talk about the transition out of my career and into the role, the fact of the matter is charity is very important to me and something I can really focus on,” Meghan Markle stated.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change.”

Meghan Markle and co-star Patrick J. Adams in 2012. Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images For FINCA

Meanwhile, preparation for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is now in full steam. The engaged couple will be wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to Us Weekly, Meghan’s close friends threw her a private “spa-themed bridal shower” over the weekend at the Soho Farmhouse in London. According to insiders, the venue is Prince Harry and Meghan’s favorite date place and has sprawling countryside views, cabins, and other luxurious amenities.

It has also been reported that Meghan is preparing for her baptism as part of the royal wedding requirements. The actress, who was raised in the U.S. as a Protestant, will reportedly be baptized in the Church of England later this month.

Suits Season 7 returns on March 28.