‘NCIS’ Season 15 Episode 18 Air Date And Spoilers: Mark Harmon’s Team Transfers, Ducky Mallard’s Book Revealed

Spoilers suggest that a dead body would be found in the NCIS team's headquarters.

There is no denying that NCIS Season 15 is still among the most popular television shows today despite its slightly declining ratings lately. CBS previously revealed that there are a lot of characters and twists to be expected in the imminent new episodes of the series. Now, new reports have it that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the rest of his team members would be forced to transfer to another office in Episode 18.

Spoilers about the NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 suggest that the NCIS team would discover a corpse in their headquarter’s roof. It was also found out that some bomb paraphernalia were sighted in the same location. Because of this, special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his groupmates would look for a temporary refuge where they can stay and work while the investigation is still going on.

CarterMatt also shared that the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 could be the biggest break of David McCallum. It was reported that Dr. Donald ”Ducky” Mallard would finally show off the first draft of his upcoming book. The news outlet shared that the character of Mark Harmon and his teammates would be able to have a glimpse of the much-awaited project.

The publication added that David McCallum would be more active in the forthcoming episodes despite the reports claiming that he would follow the fate of Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette). Dr. Donald ”Ducky” Mallard would also become a huge part of an episode that would feature American Pickers star Mike Wolfe. ”Death From Above” is the title of the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 18.

Meanwhile, other spoilers suggest that fans would finally see Robert John Wagner Jr. in the series again. People’s Choice previously revealed that NCIS Season 15 is going to have a big connection to Michael Weatherly. The publication claimed that the veteran actor would be reprising his role as Anthony DiNozzo, Sr., who is the father of Tony.

Before NCIS Season 15, Robert John Wagner Jr. had already appeared in the ”Nonstop” episode of the series’ fourteenth season. He also appeared in the previous installments. The consistency of the Michigan-born star’s appearance in the popular American military police procedural television series had fans speculating that he could be reunited with Michael Weatherly in the future.

Catch the imminent Episode 18 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CBS.