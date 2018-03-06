Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Reports ‘Toro Times’

James Mastrucci of 'Toro Times' said the Houston Texans should chase New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis and move on from Lamar Miller.

The Houston Texans have big decisions to make this offseason, which will likely determine their title chances in the next several seasons. The top priority is finding more help for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, which includes the possibility of signing a new running back.

D’Onta Foreman looks ready to make the big jump and grow with Watson next season, which could make it easier for them to move on from Lamar Miller. According to James Mastrucci of Toro Times, the Texans should get rid of Miller’s contract this summer and look for other options to help both Watson and Foreman in their development.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis will be available in free agency. Mastrucci said that instead of paying Miller in the next two seasons, Houston should just make a run at Lewis in the offseason. He is convinced that the Patriots running back will fit nicely with Watson and Foreman.

Mastrucci believes Lewis will be an ideal partner for Foreman in the backfield because the 27-year-old “can keep the defense honest” with his unique skillset. Lewis could also make an impact in the locker room by bringing the team-first mentality he developed during his three-year stint with the Patriots.

It is worth noting that Lewis is coming off the best season of his career. The New York native rushed 896 yards with six touchdowns, and also recorded 32 catches for 214 yards with three receiving touchdowns. There were several question marks about his durability, but he managed to play in all 16 games last season.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Mastrucci concluded that the Texans should consider Lewis as their top target in free agency, saying that the veteran running back will bring a winning culture to Houston. The Texans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing fourth in the AFC South standings with a dismal 4-12 record.

However, acquiring Lewis will be easier said than done for Houston in the offseason. Because of his solid showing last season, several teams are expected to show significant interest in him in free agency, knowing that the Patriots are unlikely to break the bank for a running back.

According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, there are nine different teams that have expressed desire to sign Lewis. He added that the former Pittsburgh standout might get a contract that would pay him up to $6.5 million per year. It will give Lewis a significant salary increase after only getting a base salary of $1.2 million last season from the Patriots, according to Spotrac.