UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: PSG Vs. Real Madrid, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid meet in France for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain will face La Liga giants Real Madrid at Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League round of 16 match. Real won the first leg, 3-1, at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 14.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace while teammate Marcelo contributed another one late in the match to secure the opening leg victory for Los Blancos. PSG avoided a shutout with a goal from French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the 33rd minute.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG has won four straight games since the defeat at the Bernabeu last month, winning three French top-flight fixtures and one Coupe de France match. The club has only given up two goals in those four matches while scoring 13 times.

However, the biggest news from head coach Unai Emery’s side is the absence of Neymar, who suffered a right foot metatarsal injury during the Parisians 3-0 win over Marseille on February 25. He went through surgery last Saturday and is expected to miss three months of action.

PSG remained sharp, though, despite missing Neymar’s services. The team blanked relegation squad Troyes, 2-0, during their most recent match also on Saturday at Stade de l’Aube. Former Real Madrid player Angel Di Maria and French midfielder Christopher Nkunku netted one goal each for the Red and Blues.

Aside from Neymar, PSG will also be without Hatem Ben Arfa (groin) and Marquinhos (muscle) due to injuries while Kylian Mbappe will play with minor ankle issues.

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Real Madrid

Los Blancos have won four times in their last five games with their only loss coming from a 0-1 nipping by Espanyol in the Spanish top-flight on February 27.

The team’s last match was a 3-1 win over Getafe also in La Liga in a match held at the Bernabeu last Saturday. Ronaldo also scored a brace in this one while Welsh winger Gareth Bale opened the scoring in the 24th minute to secure the three-goal haul for head coach Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

Heading into the match against PSG with a 3-1 lead on aggregate, Real will look to advance to the quarterfinals as they are gunning for a historic third straight Champions League title after winning the last two editions of the tournament.

Zidane’s squad will play the match at full strength with no Real players currently sidelined by injuries.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Paul White / AP Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via Goal.

Paris Saint-Germain starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Areola; Alves, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Mbappe, Cavani.

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-4-2 formation): Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Asensio, Bale; Ronaldo, Benzema.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Metro.

PSG – 21/20

Real Madrid – 5/2

Draw – 31/10