Melania Trump ‘Unhappy’ Over Donald’s Joke About Her Leaving The White House, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’ [Rumor]

Melania Trump is a very private person and making her a subject of one of Donald's jokes makes her feel humiliated.

Recently, President Donald Trump attended the annual Gridiron Club Dinner, which consists of over 60 active members representing major news services and broadcast networks. The annual dinner was joined by hundreds of journalists of which the POTUS gave his speech, including his unprecedented jokes. Many of the attendees consider it exceptional given the idea that he rarely jokes about anything. However, many people raised their brows when the president joked about his wife Melania leaving the White House, which reportedly made her unhappy.

A White House insider recently told Hollywood Life that although Melania Trump is already used to Donald’s joke, she still feels unhappy that she was part of his “disrespectful” jokes. During the 2018 Gridiron Club Dinner on March 3, the POTUS made his wife as one of the examples of people departing the White House.

As what CNN reported, Donald Trump talked about the White House departures that have recently created controversies. He then inserted a joke saying, “Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?” Unfortunately, the Slovenia native found the joke insulting in her part. According to the insider, the FLOTUS considered it “out of line, and disrespectful,” especially that she is an “incredibly private person.”

“Melania is used to Donald’s humor by now, and usually she pays no attention to it, but she really wasn’t happy to be part of one of his jokes,”

.@realDonaldTrump just humiliated his wife at the Gridiron Club dinner. I hope someone posts his speech. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 4, 2018

However, there is no way for Melania Trump to argue with Donald as it doesn’t work almost all the time, according to the source. So, she just bears the pain she feels as there is no point in squabbling with her husband, especially that their relationship doesn’t work that way. People though, feel sad about the FLOTUS as her husband was recently rumored that he had an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2006.

People on Twitter asked her to just leave Donald Trump, but according to a source who also told Hollywood Life, Melania refused to do so while the president is in office mainly because of their son Barron. However, several news outlets have noticed her throwing some shades on the president, including one event when she refused to hold hands with him. On the plus side, the former model still managed to do her First Lady duties.

Melania, 47, and Donald Trump, 71, have been married for 13 years.