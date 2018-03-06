Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Hopes For Her Daughter

'If my baby could excel at just one thing, I hope it would be self-love,' Khloe revealed in her latest blog.

In last Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale, Khloe Kardashian just revealed that she’s having a baby girl. Now, the 33-year-old expectant mom is sharing all her heart-warming hopes for her daughter.

Khloe posted a new blog entry on her app where she answered fill-in-the-blank questions about her baby girl. Entitled “All My Hopes For My Daughter,” the post revealed Khloe’s fondest aspirations for her little bundle of joy.

“I can’t believe I’m having a girl! It was such a special moment and I’m so happy I got to share it with you guys,” she wrote in her blog post.

My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up.

Like any excited mother, Khloe gushed about wanting her daughter to be healthy and happy. And based on her answers, it looks like she wants her little girl to be brainy, too! According to E! News, the reality star wrote that it would be “cool” if her girl to be able to speak in different languages. She also dished out the type of music she hopes her little one would grow up listening to.

My baby is going to grow up listening to old school music. We listen to it now. All Anita Baker, Michael McDonald, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson…real music!

Khloe also showed hints that she’s likely going to be a strict mom. According to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, her baby will be allowed to watch an episode of their family reality show once she turns 13. She will be allowed to go on her first date at 15.

Turning a bit more serious, Khloe stated that she wants her baby to develop “loyalty and family unity”–the two traits Kardashians are widely known for. When asked if her baby could excel at just one thing, the Revenge Body star answered that she hopes it would be “self-love.”

Q: If my baby could excel at just one thing, I hope it would be…

A: Self-love.

Khloe Kardashian, who is currently eight months pregnant, is expected to give birth sometime in April. Though this is Khloe’s first pregnancy, her baby girl will be the ninth grandchild in the KUWTK family.

As seen on the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe was shocked upon getting the news that she’s expecting a girl. All along, the mom-to-be thought she was carrying a boy. As the shock subsided, however, the reality star beamed with excitement that her daughter will be super close to her cousins, Kim Kardashian’s third baby Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s baby Stormi.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess ???? ???????????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Watch the clip of Khloe Kardashian’s baby gender reveal below!