UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: Liverpool Vs Porto, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

Liverpool meets Porto on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 match.

English club Liverpool FC and Portuguese team FC Porto are scheduled to meet for the second leg of their 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 match at the Anfield on Tuesday. The Reds head into the game with a substantial 5-0 lead on aggregate over Porto after they routed the Dragons in their first meeting held at the Dragon Stadium last month.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Liverpool

Senegalese winger Sadio Mane scored a hat trick while fellow attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino netted one goal each to complete Liverpool’s five-goal shutout win over Porto on February 14. The victory was the fourth consecutive unbeaten performance by the club in all competitions.

The Reds extended their undefeated streak to six games with two straight wins in the Premier League since then. Their most recent match was a 2-0 blanking of Newcastle United also at the Anfield last Saturday. Salah and Mane scored one goal apiece in the 40th and 55th minutes respectively to lead head coach Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Welsh forward Ben Woodburn are expected to be back for Liverpool in this match after missing the game against the Magpies due to undisclosed illnesses.

Despite the huge advantage on aggregate, Klopp said that his team will not take the Portuguese squad lightly. The manager said that he wants “to show respect” to Porto so he will still field the “best line-up possible” against the visitors.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. Dave Thompson / AP Images

Porto

The Dragons have been on a four-game winning run in the Portuguese domestic league since the embarrassing defeat to Liverpool last month. Their last win was an impressive 2-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon at the Dragon Stadium also last Saturday.

Spanish defender Ivan Marcano opened the scoring in the 28th minute but Sporting forward Rafael Leao was able to tie the game in the first-half injury time. Algerian winger Yacine Brahimi netted the winning goal for manager Sergio Conceicao’s squad to gain some momentum heading into this match against the highly-favored Reds.

Tiquinho Soares (thigh), Moussa Marega (hamstring), Danilo Pereira (calf), and Alex Telles (knee) are all doubtful to suit up for Porto because of various injuries.

Porto’s Ivan Marcano (left) competes for the ball against Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in the first leg of their Round-of-16 match last month. Julian Finney / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via Goal:

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Mignolet; Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk; Henderson, Can, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Porto starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): Sa; Ricardo, Marcano, Reyes, Maxi; Herrera, Sergio; Otavio, Brahimi, Paciencia; Aboubakar.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Metro:

Liverpool – 11/10

Porto – 11/2

Draw – 10/3