The author of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' might be dealing with a new deadline to finish Book 6.

The wait for The Winds of Winter continues as George R.R. Martin refuses to offer any updates on his highly anticipated novel. The author’s silence has led to differing theories, with some believing that the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book has already been completed while others think Martin still needs to add more pages. Interestingly, it looks like the writer has confirmed the latter with his latest blog post.

Fans have made it a habit of checking George R.R. Martin’s Livejournal in hopes that there would be some new updates on The Winds of Winter. The author’s blog was even flooded with demands for the release of Book 6, causing Martin to disable the comments section. Martin’s most recent entry makes no direct reference to the sixth ASOIAF novel yet it seems to reveal that he will be working on new chapters in the future.

In a new post, George R.R. Martin has announced that there are “lots of exciting things going on.” The author of The Winds of Winter went on to state that he might be doing too many projects despite all the help from his “loyal minions.”

“I am buried in work, so much that it is starting to overwhelm me.”

Martin continued by writing that he will stop blogging, or rather, “NOT-a-blogging” until he removes “a few of these monkeys off [his] back.” Most fans believe the writer is determined to focus on The Winds of Winter because his publishers may have given him a sooner deadline for the book’s completion.

Helen Sloan / HBO

The Winds of Winter release date has never been specified but there are speculations that the novel will be published in late 2018. However, George R.R. Martin has already implied that his Targaryen bible Fire and Blood is more likely to be available this year instead of the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book. Some believe that Martin’s publishers are urging the writer to finish Book 6 by the end of the year so it could be made available ahead of the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere.

The Winds of Winter release date has not yet been announced. HBO has already confirmed that Game of Thrones Season 8 will air in 2019.