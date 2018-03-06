Superman Actor Henry Cavill Reacts To Being Proclaimed Dead By The Internet

Cavill posted a screenshot of a Google Search for his name that apparently indicated that he died just a few days ago.

Superman has had some very close calls during his appearances in the different DC Extended Universe movies, but the Man of Steel has managed to escape his demise more than once. Henry Cavill, the actor who plays the iconic role, apparently didn’t fare so well, at least according to the internet. The 34-year-old actor recently posted a screenshot on social media that showed a Google search indicating that he had died on March 3, 2018. Cavill posted a photo of himself looking very surprised alongside the screenshot.

Cavill’s role as Superman has earned him a throng of adoring fans ever since he first appeared in the 2013 reboot, Man of Steel. Some fans may have been shocked to see the actor’s Google search results last week when they had looked online for news about their favorite celebrity.

The screenshot that was posted by the actor was a Google search of his name, which shows a short description of his career that included his breakout appearances in the movies The Count of Monte Cristo and I Capture the Castle. Directly below the description was the actor’s supposed date of death. Cavill likely just stumbled upon the error himself as evident in his photo’s caption stating that he only learned that he had died just “2 days ago.”

The source of the information from the search result was from Cavill’s very own Wikipedia page, which is an online encyclopedia created and edited by volunteers. It has to be noted that it isn’t entirely uncommon to see users place false information on celebrity pages. Nevertheless, fans were quick to react to the actor’s post, with some expressing their joy in knowing that the actor was indeed alive and well.

As reported by the Daily Mail, some fans even suggested that Cavill could have stayed silent and pretended that he was dead so he could just stay at home. Other fans were quick to reference Superman’s death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and his resurrection in Justice League.

As reported by BBC, the most recent death hoax involving another Hollywood personality was the spread of the news that Sylvester Stallone had died from prostate cancer. Similar to Cavill, Stallone took the news of his “death” lightheartedly and simply mentioned on social media that he was still “happy and healthy” and “still punching.”