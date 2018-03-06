‘LSD’ Drug Could Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Mental Disorders, A New Study Says

Psychedelic drug such as "LSD" could reset the connections in the brain and relieve the symptoms of mental disorder, according to a new study.

Scientists discovered that psychedelic drugs such as LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide could harmonize the brain and could help in treating mental disorders such as depression, substance use disorder and post-traumatic disorders.

The findings of the study published in the Scientific Reports indicates that the drug could help the patients’ brains reset connections. Selen Atasoy from Pompeu Fabra University in Spain and other colleagues conducted the research. They utilized a mathematical method to evaluate the connectome-harmonic decomposition of the brains, according to IFL Science.

LSD is a psychedelic drug that has psychological effects. These involve changing awareness of an individual’s surroundings, perceptions and feelings including the sensations and images that could seem real, but they are not. This drug is used as the recreational drug and for spiritual purposes. It is not addictive and could be swallowed or put under the tongue or injected.

It is known that connectome is the general map of all the connections in the brain. Meanwhile, mental illness is rooted from unusual patterns of connectivity. With the influence and use of psychedelic drugs, they could change those connections or links, according to the Inverse.

In the study, the researchers examined that fMRI data of 12 participants under the influence of LSD and placebo. They used a technique called “connectome-harmonic decomposition” to identify how this psychedelic drug changes the connections in the areas of the brain.

Atasoy said that they applied a new analysis, harmonic decoding of fMRI data that looks at neural activity in a new way; as a combination of harmonic waves in the brain that they call “connectome harmonics.” She further explained that the connectome harmonics they used to decode brain activity are universal harmonic waves. These include sound waves that occur within a musical instrument. However, they are adapted to the anatomy of the brain such as to the human connectome, according to Atasoy.

The results of the study showed that the participants’ brain showed a harmony of functional waves in different regions that were not at random. They became connected to the other areas that they usually do not relate. The brain also experienced a reorganizational process that relieved the symptoms of mental illness.