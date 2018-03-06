‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Ending: Fans React To Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s Controversial Ending

Tonight, on the big finale of The Bachelor, fans were shocked to watch Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s big ending. Us Weekly shared how it all went down. The spoilers had been out for a while and it turned out that they were right. Arie proposed to one girl and dumped her, then moved on to the other girl. This has happened in the past with Jason Mesnick, but it played out different than this time around. This was all filmed and Jason did his on After the Final Rose live.

The fans are going crazy on social networks and are not happy with Arie, or the way he handled things. If you watched the show live, they did an unedited portion where Becca K. was seen crying for what seemed like a long time while Arie told her he wanted to be with Lauren. She was totally shocked and said she couldn’t imagine not being with him. Arie told her he was sorry, but he made it pretty clear his choice was made.

It was shocking to watch Arie and Becca talk about it in a way that has never been seen before on television. Usually, they edit everything, but Chris Harrison said this was the first time that reality television had ever shown something non-edited like this event. Tomorrow night’s two-hour event will show what happened after all of this, but it will probably be an edited version.

The viewers and fans are speaking out about it on social networks and not holding back.

What could he possibly have to say that she'd want to hear?! #TheBachelor — Tiffany (@TiffanysTV) March 6, 2018

Look, "LEAVE!" really only counts after the 58th time. #TheBachelor — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) March 6, 2018

Wouldn’t you consider learning from the mistakes of those before you – maybe call and ask what NOT to do…like filming the breakup ???????????? #TheBachelor ???? — Molly Mesnick (@MollyMesnick) March 6, 2018

This is really hard to watch and quite frankly not why I watch escapist reality television. #TheBachelor – if I need this much emotionally draining content, I will stick with political news. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 6, 2018

Honestly…why is this scene still airing? And why can’t he take a hint and LEAVE, you’ve done enough you’ve said all you needed to…now go. #thebachelor — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) March 6, 2018

Peter would have never pulled a stunt like this. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sp353mLapc — Kristina Ryan (@KristinaDRyan) March 6, 2018

Don’t miss the rest of this season of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. when it airs tomorrow night on ABC. This will be a big two-hour finale where they give updates on how everything is going and more than likely announce The Bachelorette. They already have someone picked and rumors say that fans are going to love the choice.