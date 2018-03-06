‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Ending: Fans React To Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s Controversial Ending

Tonight, on the big finale of The Bachelor, fans were shocked to watch Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s big ending. Us Weekly shared how it all went down. The spoilers had been out for a while and it turned out that they were right. Arie proposed to one girl and dumped her, then moved on to the other girl. This has happened in the past with Jason Mesnick, but it played out different than this time around. This was all filmed and Jason did his on After the Final Rose live.

The fans are going crazy on social networks and are not happy with Arie, or the way he handled things. If you watched the show live, they did an unedited portion where Becca K. was seen crying for what seemed like a long time while Arie told her he wanted to be with Lauren. She was totally shocked and said she couldn’t imagine not being with him. Arie told her he was sorry, but he made it pretty clear his choice was made.

It was shocking to watch Arie and Becca talk about it in a way that has never been seen before on television. Usually, they edit everything, but Chris Harrison said this was the first time that reality television had ever shown something non-edited like this event. Tomorrow night’s two-hour event will show what happened after all of this, but it will probably be an edited version.

The viewers and fans are speaking out about it on social networks and not holding back.

Don’t miss the rest of this season of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. when it airs tomorrow night on ABC. This will be a big two-hour finale where they give updates on how everything is going and more than likely announce The Bachelorette. They already have someone picked and rumors say that fans are going to love the choice.