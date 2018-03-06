WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Really Wants To Bring Former Champion Back Despite Issues, According To ‘PWInsider’

The Chairman is said to 'just love' one particular former superstar that might surprise fans, according to 'PWInsider.'

The WWE rumors about bringing back superstars with issues toward WWE never seem to stop, and a recent rumor from PWInsider is gaining some steam. It’s being said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is particularly high on one former WWE Champion, who has a damaged relationship with the company since leaving not long ago. However, it’s being said that Vince “just loves” this one specific superstar who seems to have issues related to the chairman’s son-in-law, and possibly a few other members of the WWE roster.

On Monday, Ringside News provided a transcript of a recent PWInsider Elite Audio session in which it was mentioned that Vince McMahon really wants to get Alberto Del Rio, aka Alberto El Patron, back into the WWE. It was said that “Vince McMahon just loves Alberto” and would love to have him return to the company, but as of this point, it’s unclear if that will happen. With Alberto’s contract set to expire with Impact Wrestling in April, that could leave the door open for a WWE return, especially since it appears the boss is backing him. That’s good news for Del Rio based on the issues he’s voiced toward WWE since leaving the company.

WWE star Alberto Del Rio battles CM Punk during the main event match on WWE’s ‘Raw.’ WWE

It’s mentioned that WWE fans last saw Del Rio, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez, in the ring on the August 16 episode of SmackDown Live. During that show, he lost a match to John Cena before being released by WWE the next month. He went on to join Impact Wrestling where he won the GFW Global Championship and then defeated Bobby Lashley to achieve the Unified GFW World Heavyweight title.

However, Del Rio, who worked in Impact as Alberto El Patron, has had plenty of issues outside of the wrestling business, but still related to it. He is the former fiance of current WWE Raw roster member Paige, who had a rocky situation with WWE, involving her injury, a leaked sex tape, and various issues while she was trying to get back to her wrestling career. Patron went on a few drunken rants where he recorded comments on social media to call out Triple H and even the New Day. In addition to that, he was suspended by Impact Wrestling last year after a personal domestic violence issue involving Paige.

He originally debuted in WWE in 2008 after a number of promos touting his money and lavish lifestyle. The Mexican superstar ended up going on six-year run with the company. During that period, he won the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship belts. He made a return to WWE from 2015 to 2016 before departing again, this time in order to hit the independent circuit and ultimately, Impact Wrestling.

Still, it appears that Del Rio must have really made quite an impression on Vince McMahon. He has shown before that he can play the role of a foreign heel quite well, and at times even gained a bit of popularity with the fans as a face. In addition to winning the WWE’s major titles two times each, Del Rio is also a two-time United States Champion. The former WWE superstar also won the Royal Rumble match in 2011 and the Money in the Bank briefcase in the same year.

As Triple H has made the phrase “best for business” popular in the past, it’s most likely he would defer to the boss when it comes to a decision on Del Rio’s return. That said, it’s still being rumored that Del Rio (El Patron) has a strong chance of re-signing with Impact Wrestling rather than opting to return to WWE where he’d be working with Triple H, Paige, New Day, and who knows which other superstars that may have him on their list.