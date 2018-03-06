Seattle Mariners Rumors: Jon Jay To Mariners Possible With Ben Gamel Injury, According To MLB Report

The Seattle Mariners are in need of some help due to another injured player in the outfield, MLB.com reported.

A recent MLB report has indicated that those Jon Jay-Seattle Mariners rumors may gain some strength due to a recent injury. On Monday, the team gave the latest injury update on outfielder Ben Gamel, which could mean they’ll be looking to add Jay or another player to fill the void. Here are the latest details on Gamel’s injury and a few players linked to the Mariners to potentially help out with their situation.

Greg Johns of MLB.com reported on Monday that Seattle Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel had tests on his sore right side that indicated he has a strained oblique muscle. The latest prognosis is that Gamel will be out anywhere from four to six weeks, meaning he’s going to miss the start of the regular season. The outfielder suffered the injury during his routine in the batting cage this past Friday, leading to the tests, and now the unfortunate news of the injury.

With the expectation that Gamel will be out past the March 29 opener for the Mariners, it adds to their injury concerns in the outfield. Right fielder Mitch Haniger has yet to participate in any of the spring training games due to his sore right hand. While Haniger could return to participate this coming week, it’s mentioned that Guillermo Heredia could be brought in to help out in the outfield due to Gamel’s absence.

The Seattle Mariners will be without their outfielder Ben Gamel for up to six weeks due to injury. Charlie Neibergall / AP Images

As a rookie, Gamel had a good start to his career in Seattle. He was able to finish the season with a.275 batting average, 11 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 68 runs during the 134 games he played in. The good news appears to be that he won’t be out all that long, but the team may look for some help from a player available on the free agent market.

The MLB report goes on to mention several options that the Seattle Mariners might consider to help out. Among those options is Carlos Gonzalez, Jose Bautista, Melky Cabrera, and Jon Jay. The latter of these players, Jay, was linked to the Mariners back in November. The two sides previously had conversations but a deal wasn’t reached. Now could be as good a time as any to bring him on board based on the team’s needs.

The Chicago Cubs player has a career batting average of.288 with 889 hits, 287 RBIs, and 33 home runs. He played for Chicago last year, after leaving the San Diego Padres as a free agent from the prior season. His stats and career have shown him to be a steady bat and good option for the outfield while Seattle awaits their young star to regain full health. Otherwise, it’s possible the Mariners may just stay with their own players until they have their team at full strength.