Tila Tequila Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Slams Haters Who Called Her ‘Fat’: ‘Blessed Be The Fruit Of My Womb’

Tila Tequila announced her pregnancy with her second child on Facebook and used the announcement to bite back at her haters who noticed that she gained weight.

Tila Tequila is pregnant with her second child and it looks like she has been given more ammo to fire shots at her haters once more, claiming that God turned the criticisms about her weight gain into a blessing.

According to Radar Online, the 36-year-old TV personality, whose real name is Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, is about to become “monster mom” yet again after she announced that she is expecting her second child earlier this month.

Based on her post on Facebook on March 2, the former Celebrity Big Brother star is celebrating the good news and is using it to retaliate at her haters at the same time after she was allegedly criticized for gaining weight.

“The Lord God has blessed me with baby #2!!!!!. Praise the Father in Heaven for He is merciful and graceful! I give glory to Him every day,” she wrote.

“Meanwhile, I find it hilarious how all the haters have been calling me ‘fat’ and telling me that God is going to punish me for the things I have been saying and always trying to send curses my way. But God took all your wretched curses and turned them into huge blessings for me instead!!!! YAAAAAAAAAAY!!!”

In another post, she shared an image of herself wearing a white blouse and praised God once more.

“Blessed be the fruit of my womb! May the glory of the Lord always shine upon me as the blood of Jesus cover me from any stains. May the Lord God keep my clothing white as virgins and may I always be presented as blameless, holy, and worthy in His eyes!”

For those who don’t know her, Tila Tequila is a former model and actress with a tendency to write questionable social media posts that criticize other people, including entire races and the LGBT community, while claiming that her words and actions please God.

In January, she even took credit for the series of deaths in the adult film industry following news of Olivia Nova’s passing, saying that she “prayed” for it to happen, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Now, Hollywood Gossip even dubbed her as a racist, “pint-sized demon lady.”

During her pregnancy announcement on Friday, she also responded to a commenter and revealed how she was able to survive a murder attempt by the Illuminati, claiming that God brought her back to life in 2012.

According to Radar, Tila almost died during that year after suffering from brain aneurysm that caused her to chug down two bottles of unidentified prescription medication, almost causing her to overdose.

After these incidents, some people took to social media to urge her to check into a mental health facility to ensure that she doesn’t have any mental illness.

Tila Tequila’s social media posts have always attracted attention because they are both questionable and hilarious. However, the post announcing her pregnancy garnered a lot of positive comments, most of which consists of well-wishes and congratulatory remarks after she shared a photo of her growing bump.

Tila is currently a mom to 3-year-old Isabella Monroe Nguyen who was born in November 2014.

According to E! News, Tila Tequila’s pregnancy announcement comes only weeks after she shared that she got married via a post in February.