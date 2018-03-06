Britney Spears Struts Her Stuff In Strapless Red Mini-Dress And Black Heels

Britney Spears walks toward the camera in a form-fitting mini-dress with split bell sleeves.

Britney Spears strutted her stuff in a strapless red mini-dress for her Instagram followers on Monday. The 36-year-old shared a red dress on Friday that looked similar, but this one had sleeves and the black heels weren’t the same.

In the video below, a friend of Spears recorded her walking down a hallway toward the camera. It was one of those moments when a pal thought it was a good idea to take a video when it was least expected.

“Sometimes you’re just trying to get out the door and go to your favorite restaurant when your girlfriend pulls out her phone… so naturally you got to strut like it’s a runway show!!! Bahaha,” Britney Spears captioned the video.

A lot of fans commented on Britney’s laugh at the end of the video and how they can’t get enough of it.

It’s unknown where the “Toxic” singer was headed out. If it was recorded on Sunday, it may have been an Oscars party she was attending, or possibly a date with her man, Sam Asghari. Britney posted a photo Friday of herself in a red mini-dress that had ribbon trim around the neck (image seen at the bottom of the article). She wore a pair of platform heels with thick straps and metal hardware. The dress Britney has on in the video has split bell sleeves and black heels with an ankle strap.

Britney seems partial to the color red the last few days. She’s known for wearing form-fitting dresses that show off her assets. Now that she’s rocking her sexiest body ever, she’s sharing off her fashionable looks more than ever.

On Saturday, Britney Spears posted another video on Instagram. It showed her playing tennis with Sam Asghari, a rare glimpse of the two spending time together.

Britney Spears is active on social media and loves sharing photos and videos with her followers.

Billboard reported in September, 2017, that Britney held her own “fashion week” on Instagram while so many fashion presentations were taking place elsewhere.

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” Spears captioned one of her videos.

She modeled four outfits in one video that was was made up of mini-dresses, a crop-top and knee-high boots. The clip was set to the tune of Tracy Chapman’s hit, “Give Me One Reason.”

Spears’ Instagram followers are frequently treated to videos of the music star performing short dance routines, doing intense workout sessions, or dressing up in a stylish mini-dress. She’s a true entertainer whether she’s on stage or on social media.