NFL Rumors: Seahawks & Jimmy Graham To Part Ways, Could Join Saints, According To ‘NFL Media’

The tight end seems to be finished playing in Seattle, so New Orleans could be his new team, according to Tom Pelissero.

The latest NFL rumors are suggesting that tight end Jimmy Graham and the Seattle Seahawks will part ways, according to one NFL.com reporter. Graham has been a member of the Seahawks roster for the past three seasons but he could be on the way back to his original team. There’s also the possibility of Graham joining the team that continues to be amongst top Super Bowl contenders each season. Here are the latest NFL rumors and reports involving Graham, the Seahawks, and potential teams he could head to.

On Monday, NFL Network and NFL Media reporter Tom Pelissero indicated that the days of Jimmy Graham playing for Seattle are coming to a close. He went on to say the tight end will enter free agency and that one team among those interested in bringing him on board is the New Orleans Saints. Graham played for Seattle at the start of his career back when he entered the league in 2010 and played there for five seasons, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections.

Graham had two of his best seasons with the Saints, achieving his top career numbers in 2011 and 2013. This past season, he earned his fifth nod to the Pro Bowl, showing that Graham still has plenty of value for a roster willing to add him. He was targeted 98 times and able to rack up 57 receptions for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns for the 2017 NFL season.

The Seahawks’ Jimmy Graham could return to the New Orleans Saints as a free agent this coming season. Butch Dill / AP Images

A NESN report suggests that another potential team that’s a good fit for Jimmy Graham is the New England Patriots. This past season’s Super Bowl runner-up team might need him on the roster should their star Rob Gronkowski make the decision to retire from playing football. There have been ongoing rumors that “Gronk” might even head to the WWE, leaving the NFL and Patriots in rearview.

Jimmy Graham is one of a number of Seattle Seahawks players being mentioned as possibly leaving the team. Other names that have popped up in NFL rumors this offseason have included Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, and Michael Bennett. If Graham and any number of those other players end up leaving the team, it’s looking like the Seahawks will be entering “rebuild mode.”

Where will Jimmy Graham land in 2018? "I want to see him back home. I want to see him in New Orleans." ????: @KyleBrandt // @gmfb pic.twitter.com/OZDdmctONd — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 12, 2018

As of this report, Vegas Insider still considers the Seattle Seahawks amongst the top six teams on the Super Bowl future odds list. Seattle is tied for sixth overall with the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at 18 to 1 odds to win the NFL Championship next season. However, a dismantling of their roster could certainly cause them to drop in the listing ahead of the next season.