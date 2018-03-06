Sam Nunberg says he's ignoring the subpoena, saying 'I'm not going to jail!'

Sam Nunberg went on a cable news blitz today, seeming to call out Donald Trump while daring Robert Mueller to arrest him for daring to ignore a subpoena. But friends of Sam Nunberg fear that the political operative had been drinking before he went on CNN and MSNBC. Friends of Nunberg told the Daily Beast that they are afraid that Nunberg can’t imagine what kind of legal jeopardy he’s currently in.

Sam Nunberg’s Friends Are Scared That He’s ‘Drinking Again’

Three friends of Sam Nunberg told the Daily Beast that they fear that Nunberg was “drinking again” and headed into a personal tailspin. On both CNN and MSNBC, Sam Nunberg seemed to have total disregard for his own future, wondering aloud what Robert Mueller would do to him if he ignored the subpoena.

Nunberg posed questions to Katy Tur of MSNBC.

“I think it would be funny if they arrested me. What do you think Mueller is gonna do to me?”

Sam Nunberg said he thought that Robert Mueller was on a witch hunt, and he doesn’t want to be part of it. When Katy Tur asked Nunberg if he thinks that Robert Mueller has something on Donald Trump, Nunberg answered in the affirmative.

“I think they may. I think that he may have done something during the election.”

Here's CNN's Erin Burnett telling former Trump aide Sam Nunberg that she can smell alcohol on his breath. He says he hasn't been drinking. pic.twitter.com/tryye9AiqA — Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) March 6, 2018

Sam Nunberg Said Live On-Air That ‘Donald Trump Is An Idiot.’

As the day went on, things seemed to get looser for Nunberg, who called into Jake Tapper late in the afternoon on CNN to say that during the campaign, Donald Trump had treated him “very badly” and “like crap.”

“Donald Trump is an idiot.”

Sam Nunberg, who attended law school himself (but there is no confirmation that he graduated or sat for the bar), is complaining that he has already had to hire a lawyer for 80 hours to help sort through Trump campaign emails. He says he had already paid $50k in legal fees, and how he was now concerned that his lawyer was going to ditch him now.

Friends of Nunberg tell @swin24 they were worried he had been drinking prior to dialing in to MSNBC and CNN. https://t.co/SX6onw3QBO — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 6, 2018

Erin Burnett From CNN Asked Sam Nunberg If He Had Been Drinking Because He Smelled Like Alcohol

Erin Burnett of CNN cut to the chase and asked former Trump operative Sam Nunberg if he had been drinking before coming on the show. Burnett noted to Nunberg that she could smell alcohol on him.

“Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.”

Nunberg responded that he had not been drinking.

“I’ve not had a drink.”

Burnett continued, saying that she understands that it’s awkward, but she needed him to say on the record that he wasn’t drunk “or anything else.”