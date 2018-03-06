‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady’s Guilty Conscience Eats Him Up, Eric Worried About His Brother

Brave will have a challenging week ahead and 'DOOL' spoilers tease Brady will have his job cut out for him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will go all in with the plan. His goal is to make Eve (Kassie DePaiva) fall for him and eventually marry him. In fact, the cliffhanger for this week’s episode of DOOL suggests an impromptu wedding.

Victor (John Aniston) and Brady are hatching a plan to win Eve for their own interests. The perfect way to do it is through marriage, and Brady is just the man for the job. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Victor will make Brady feel so much pressure that he has to step up his game.

On Tuesday, spoilers reveal that Brady will put use all the charms he has to win Eve over. Of course, his goal remains the same – to make Eve marry him. However, it seems like he will have mixed emotions about the entire affair.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Brady wants Eve to agree to their plan will succeed, but at the same time, he feels guilty about the entire affair. Genuine feelings seem to be involved in the matter, but business keeps on cutting off their romance. Brady’s charms will confuse Eve since they already agreed to take things slow. It seems like Salem is bound to have another botched wedding since spoilers also suggest that the scheme will blow up soon.

Brady is already struggling to focus on the plan. People around him will start to notice something is up because of his recent behavior. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eric (Greg Vaughan) will catch his brother drinking. He will express genuine concern about Brady, but his brother will have none of it.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Days of Our Lives stars DePaiva and Martsolf talked about what’s next for their characters. The two agreed that it’s possible for Eve to Brady to fall in love given all the battle scars they have when it comes to relationships.

This week on #DAYS: The truth comes out for two cheaters… and it's not pretty. pic.twitter.com/sXrRpJSE2M — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 5, 2018

As for how Theresa will react about their relationship, Martsolf was quick to reply that she will be excited. DePaiva seconded his statement adding that Theresa will be thrilled, but she’s hoping that there won’t be a loaded gun on sight because Eve will be “the first person to drop on the floor.”

Aside from the complicated relationship between Eve and Brady, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest a lot of excitement as the aftermath of the Rope wedding continues to wreak havoc, and Eli’s confession eventually leads to a confrontation between Gabi (Camila Banus) and Lani (Sal Stowers).