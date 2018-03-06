Katherine Heigl Flaunts Body In Red Bikini While Performing Leaps On Mexican Beach

Katherine Heigl displays incredible post-baby body during family vacation in Mexico.

Katherine Heigl flaunted her toned body in a red bikini while performing leaps on a tropical beach. The actress shared several photos on her Instagram account on Monday from her family vacation in Mexico.

It’s been over a year since Heigl gave birth to her son, Joshua Jr., and she’s been open about her quest to lose the baby weight. Her Instagram post on Monday was comprised of several photos seen below. The first one shows her in bright red bikini leaping high into the air. Other images include all three of her kids and her husband, Josh Kelley. The pair also has two adopted children — Nancy, 9, from South Korea and Adalaide, 5, from Louisiana.

Two of the images show Katherine and her husband holding onto their 14-month-old son as they wade in the water during a sunset. Their other two children are also in the photos having a great time with mom and dad. A close up of Heigl’s bikini top is seen while she’s holding Josh, Jr. She threw on a long beach skirt over the bottoms for the snap. The star had her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail and she accessorized the look with gold earrings and sunglasses.

Another photo shows the former Grey’s Anatomy actress solo standing in the water with her hands on her hips. One of the last photos shows her doing a split leap on the beach.

Fans complimented the 39-year-old on her great body. She recently posted three photos of her in underwear documenting her weight loss journey. One photo was of Heigl a month before her son was born, the second was a year later, and the last was snapped on February 19. Her drive to get in shape stemmed from going on the Mexican vacation, filming Suits in April, and a “deep desire” to be fit.

People reports that the Katherine Heigl followed the Bikini Body Guide program by Australian trainer Kayla Itsines, and the Sweat app. She shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers that the workouts were definitely hard, but the great results motivated her to keep going. She was grateful to have a whole year to get back into shape and make overall health and her body a priority.