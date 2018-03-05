Kylie Jenner Spotted Drinking Underage With Travis Scott Weeks After Welcoming Baby Stormi, Reports ‘TMZ’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent a romantic day on the water without baby Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still seemingly going strong after welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Stormi. The rapper and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were spotted out on a romantic date together for the first time since Kylie gave birth to little Stormi, who was not in attendance with her famous parents.

According to a March 5 report by TMZ, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent Sunday on a boat. The new parents were spotted snuggling up together while enjoying some time away from little Stormi. The pair first grabbed a meal at Miami’s Seaspice restaurant and then hit the water with friends on the boat. The paparazzi snapped some photos of the couple together on the boat, and in a few of the snapshots, Kylie, 20, is seen holding a bottle of alcohol, which sparked debate online about her drinking while underage despite the fact that she is now a mother.

Meanwhile, sources told People Magazine that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing well after welcoming their baby girl. The insider reveals the pair makes a “good team” when it comes to taking care of little Stormi Webster and that Travis often does his “own thing” during the day. However, the new dad is said to be helping Jenner on baby duty during the nighttime hours and has “cut down” on work so that he has more time to be there for Kylie and their daughter.

The source went on to reveal that Kylie Jenner is “happy” with the way things are going, including the pair’s living situation. Travis is reportedly a “great dad,” and when it comes time for him to focus on work, Jenner is “supportive” of his career. Despite having a new baby together, the relationship between Kylie and Travis is also new, and Jenner is said to being realistic about the romance by not making any big plans for their future together and staying “chilled out” when it comes to the relationship.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has been sharing photos and videos of her newborn baby daughter, Stormi, via her social media accounts, and is said to be loving life as a new mom.