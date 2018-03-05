Charlamagne Tha God Spotted With Wife Jessica Gadsden: Facts About The Radio Host’s Spouse

Charlamagne Tha God made a rare public appearance with his wife, Jessica Gadsden. The controversial co-host of The Breakfast Club rarely shows his family publicly but has spoken about his relationship with his wife on his podcast.

Jessica Gadsden is reportedly his childhood sweetheart, and the pair married in September of 2014. The radio host made the announcement during a segment of The Breakfast Club. In an interview with Nicole XO, Charlamagne explained why he keeps his wife and two daughters off social media.

“First of all, I’m not raising my kids via social media. I never felt like that was a place for my family to be. I don’t knock anyone who does it, but I don’t want my family on Facebook or Twitter. That’s something I chose not to do.”

If you are looking for Jessica Gadsden’s Instagram account you will be disappointed — she previously removed all of her social media accounts.

Charlamagne Tha God began dating his wife in high school. However, the South Carolina native revealed that his then-7-year-old daughter convinced him to tie the knot.

“You have to show your kids love. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to get married. Me and the mother of my kids have been together since high school. When you have your seven-year-old daughter asking why you and mommy don’t have the same last name, that affects you as a man.”

The popular radio host has talked about both him and Jessica — then his girlfriend — cheating on each other. On his podcast The Brilliant Idiots, Charlamagne reveals that he grew up with Jessica Gadsden, and they have been dating since they were 16.

He admits that he cheated first when they were much younger, during college. Jessica is two years young than the 39-year-old radio host.

Charlamagne also revealed that he and his wife do not have a prenup due to the length of their relationship.

According to News Swirl, Jessica works as a personal trainer and has multiple degrees. Jessica reportedly has a master’s degree in business administration and management and earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and mass communication at the University of South Carolina.

Charlamagne Tha God has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Along with co-hosting The Breakfast Club, he stars on several MTV series, including Guy Code, Guy Court, and Girl Code.

He got his start in radio working on The Wendy Williams Experience with Wendy Williams on VH1. The radio host published his first book, Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create, which made the New York Times best-seller list.