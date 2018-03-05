Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports ‘SB Nation’

Tom Ziller of 'SB Nation' discussed why LeBron James should strongly consider signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instead of staying in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is expected to be linked to the Los Angeles Lakers until he signs a new deal this summer. James does not want to talk about his future plans, keeping basketball analysts and fans guessing about his next destination.

James gave numerous hints suggesting that staying in Cleveland is his top priority, but things could change if the Cavaliers fail to win the title this season. Cleveland looked good after making big moves before the trade deadline, but they have now lost in four of their last six games after the All-Star break.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has made it clear that he wants to win more titles in the remaining years of his career. And according to Tom Ziller of SB Nation, James should sign with the Lakers if he wants to get at least one more championship ring before the end of his Hall of Fame career.

Ziller said that James will be in a better position to compete for championships every year in Los Angeles because of the Lakers’ young core. There are talks suggesting that James’ arrival might hurt the development of Ball and Ingram, but Ziller believes both young players will fit nicely with LeBron.

James played with Kyrie Irving, a ball-dominant guard, for three seasons in Cleveland. If he signs with the Lakers, the 14-time All-Star will find himself in a similar situation. Ball also needs a lot of touches to become effective. He is also not a great shooter like Irving, but Ziller cited a major difference. He believes that there will be no conflict between James and Ball, unlike the tension that developed between LeBron and Irving in Cleveland.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Ziller is also convinced that Ingram can co-exist with James. He pointed out that Ingram is open to becoming the second or third option in a James-led team. His length and passing ability could also take a lot of pressure off LeBron’s shoulder if they find themselves playing together in Los Angeles.

James has a knack of making players around him better on both ends of the floor. The Lakers already have building blocks in place in Ball and Ingram. It is also worth noting that Paul George might eventually decide to play for the Lakers next season, especially if James moves to Los Angeles. These are the reasons why Ziller concluded that the Lakers have more to offer to James than the Cavaliers in the remaining years of his playing career.