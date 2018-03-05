Frances McDormand’s Oscar Stolen At Afterparty, Man Arrested For Felony Grand Theft, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

The Oscar winner's award was taken on a wild ride Sunday night.

Frances McDormand delivered one of the most memorable moments from the 2018 Oscars when she was on stage to accept her Academy Award for Best Actress. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star invited all of the female nominees in the crowd to stand up with her, and encouraged everyone to hear them out on their ideas and funding for future projects.

According to a March 5 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Frances McDormand may have stolen the show on stage at the 2018 Oscars, but she had her Oscar stolen from her at an afterparty hours later. A man named Terry Bryant was arrested for suspicion of felony grand theft after he allegedly stole the actress’ Academy Award from the Governors Ball on Sunday night. Bryant is now being held on $20,000 bail for the stunt. Thankfully, McDormand’s award was returned to her not long after it was taken.

Frances McDormand’s rep confirmed via a statement that the actress had been “happily reunited” with her award, and that they “celebrated their reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out.” Fans were shocked to learn that someone stole the Oscar from the exclusive party. Terry Bryant was in attendance at the party when he swiped the award, and even posted a video to his Facebook page of him holding the Oscar and telling his followers, “It’s mine. We got it tonight, baby.” He then asked people in the crowd who wanted to tell him congratulations, and people can be heard yelling out “congratulations” to the Oscar thief.

Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama pic.twitter.com/5tlsx4Ulwt — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) March 5, 2018

Later, a woman came up to congratulate Bryant and told him that she was going to Jimmy Kimmel’s party next. Bryant then asked the woman where the party was and she even brought her husband over to give the man the information about the celebration. Terry Bryant then continued to interact with the crowd and even told party goers that he had won the Oscar for Best Producer.

The story is still developing, and Frances McDormand fans are calling for Terry Bryant to be given the appropriate punishment via social media. Meanwhile, the actress seemed to be in great spirits as she continued to celebrate her major accomplishment with Hollywood’s elite.